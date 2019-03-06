Nevada fishing report, March 6, 2019

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Lake Mead — Unsettled weather conditions and cool water temperatures have slowed prespawn bass activity. Anglers who participated in the Fishing League Worldwide bass tournament over the weekend found success in shallow water. Spinnerbaits, soft plastics served up on a drop shot and shad-pattern crankbaits were among the best baits. Smallmouth and largemouth bass showed up on the scale. Shad-colored crankbaits are taking striped bass around drop-offs by the water intakes, and Rat-L-Traps are fooling fish in the Government Wash vicinity. Crappie are flying under the radar, but there have been reports of a good bite in the Overton Arm.

Lake Mohave — Crankbaits and plastics have worked for smallmouth bass north of Cottonwood Cove. The black bass are moving up in the shallows. Look for bass hanging around habitat structures in well-developed coves. Striped bass have been showing up south of Willow Beach, with anglers having success using trout imitations.

Laughlin — The National Fish Hatchery still is stocking rainbow trout below Davis Dam. The fish are schooling through Casino Row. Anglers are catching trout with PowerBait, night crawlers and spinners from boat and shore. Anglers are finding stripers on the north end of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. With upcoming warmer temperatures, largemouth bass will be active in the vegetation near shore.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked rainbow trout in the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi and Veterans Memorial parks, as well Beatty Pond, on Feb. 27. The agency planted trout from the Spring Creek Rearing station at Cold Creek and Sunset Park on Feb 28. Floyd Lamb and Lorenzi will receive additional fish this week. Trout are taking PowerBait in a variety of colors, small spinning lures and spoons.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Multiple storm fronts have left area roads muddy and slick. Water levels are up, but the water is murky at all the reservoirs. Some thin ice remains around the shorelines, and the NDOW urges extreme caution while visiting the area.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Due to heavy snow and rain, the park has been closed and is expected to remain so, with more inclement weather predicted throughout the week. Only thin ice remains around the shoreline, and the water is murky. Contact the Nevada State Parks Southern Region office at 702-486-5125 for more information on the park closure.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin, patchy ice remains around the edges but has been melting off by midday. The reservoir is overflowing its banks. Visitors are asked to use extreme caution as water is over the roads in several places. Contact the Nevada State Parks Southern Region office at 702-486-5125 for current information on road conditions.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will hold a free fly-tying workshop at the Sportsman’s Warehouse northwest location at 6 p.m. March 29. Registration is required and to be completed online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Spring Valley State Park will hold its annual one-fly fishing tournament on March 30, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the event starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $20 plus two matching flies. All proceeds will go to a children’s fishing day event on June 8.

Nevada Department of Wildlife