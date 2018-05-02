Nevada fishing report, May 2, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding shad early in the morning and using the bait fish to catch striped bass. Coves around Government Wash have been producing quality fish, including largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass. In addition to live shad, various lures and reactions baits have caught fish. Catfish are biting anchovies at night right below the shelves.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are finding good action for black bass in the vicinity of Cottonwood Cove. Smallmouth bass averaging two pounds are taking tube baits in the green pumpkin color variation. Fish are coming from 10 to 15 feet of water near grass beds and submerged brush.

LAUGHLIN — Shore fishermen are catching striped bass and catfish with anchovies. Catfish are more active at night and can be caught in some of the backwater areas. Largemouth bass are hitting white or green spinnerbaits in the marshy coves.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bass and sunfish are still in spawning mode at most of the ponds, but should be completing this cycle soon. Trout are still biting at Floyd Lamb and Veterans Memorial parks, and at Cold Creek. Mealworms are catching the fish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Bass anglers found success over the weekend with black or olive Woolly Buggers. Some trolled the flies while others worked the tule beds from float tubes. Trout action was good at Dacey with stocked rainbows taking midge patters fished six to 10 inches off the bottom. One angler reportedly hauled in an 18- to 20-inch fish from the dam. Water levels remain good and shoreline anglers are finding the best fishing at Haymeadow and Cold Springs. Keep in mind that the upper ends of Dacey, Adams-McGill, Cold Springs and Haymeadow reservoirs are closed until August 15. All of Tule is closed.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — According to Ranger Ben Johnson, fishing has been very good. Trout are taking a variety of baits and lures, but gold or silver spinners have been especially good. Bait anglers are catching fish with night crawlers or rainbow colored Power Eggs. Largemouth bass are taking spinnerbaits, but all bass must be released April 1 through June 30. Crappies are taking silver minnow jigs. All campground facilities are open.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Water levels are good and so is the fishing. Rainbow trout are taking night crawlers and rainbow-colored Power Eggs. Bass fishing is good though most of the fish are on the small side. Larger fish are still spawning. Anglers are finding good action all around the reservoir. All campground facilities are open.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly Tying Tuesdays continues on May 15 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Las Vegas office. This is a free class for those 12 years of age and older. Equipment and materials will be provided. Register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information contact Abbey Czarnecki at 702-486-5127, ext. 3850.