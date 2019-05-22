Nevada fishing report, May 22, 2019

Early mornings are proving to be the best time to pursue stripers south of Cottonwood Basin on Lake Mohave.

* Lake Mead — Bass and catfish action are good. Anglers are catching the fish during the early mornings and late nights. Striper fishermen are finding shad boils in the Government Wash area. Anglers fishing from shore at Hemenway Pier have been catching stripers with anchovies. Black bass are hiding out in submerged vegetation near Temple Bar.

* Lake Mohave — Early mornings are proving to be the best time to pursue stripers south of Cottonwood Basin. The line sides are taking Rat-L-Traps and jointed shad imitations near coves. Willow Beach is offering good action for striped bass and rainbow trout. The trout will take Rooster Tails and sunset-colored PowerBait. Black bass are hitting plastics and crankbaits around Cottonwood Cove.

* Laughlin — Stripers are active below Davis Dam and through Casino Row. Anchovies are the bait of choice for larger stripers. Trout-pattern lures are catching 3- to 5-pound stripers. Black bass are hitting plastics below Big Bend State Recreation Area.

* Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill and green sunfish are taking mealworms and PowerBait grubs.

* Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Recent snow and sleet storms have made fishing difficult. Storms are predicted to continue off and on through the weekend. Adams-McGill Reservoir is doing well for largemouth bass. The fish are hitting plastics. Trout fishing is good at Dacey and Cold Springs reservoirs for those throwing spinners. All reservoirs are full.

* Eagle Valley Reservoir — Despite recent storms, anglers have found good fishing for rainbow, tiger and brown trout. Red and gold Mepp’s spinners have been the top lure this past week. Fly-fishers are catching bass and trout with black and olive Woolly Buggers.

* Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout action has been good for those using PowerBait and throwing spinning lures. Largemouth bass and crappie are taking plastics and jigs.

* Upcoming events — June 8 is Free Fishing Day in Nevada. Echo Canyon State Park will hold an event from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 775-962-5102 for more information. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold an event at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City beginning at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Loaner equipment and bait will be available at no charge. The event will include prizes, a chance to learn about bowfishing and other activities. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3850, for more information.

Nevada Department of Wildlife