Nevada fishing report, May 29, 2019

Lake Mead — Striped bass and catfish are hitting lines early in the day and again at night. Catfish are taking anchovies about 40 feet from shore. Anglers are catching shad in Las Vegas Bay and using them near 33-Hole in the Boulder Basin. Black bass are hitting plastics, jigs and floaters outside of Callville Bay and near the Boulder Islands.

Lake Mohave — Smallmouth bass are hanging along rocky shelves and can be fished with a drop-shot rig. Tempting the black bass out from underwater vegetation will get you good hits. Striped bass are taking jointed shad imitations and trout patterns at Willow Beach on the north and by Davis Dam on the reservoir’s south end. Rainbow trout also are hitting on jerkbaits just below Willow Beach.

Laughlin — Striped bass fishing is good below Davis Dam and through Casino Row. The average size is 2 pounds. One angler weighed in a 29-pound striper recently at Rusty’s Riviera. Rainbow trout are biting on spinners and PowerBait in deep waters above Big Bend State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill and catfish are taking mealworms and night crawlers. A few trout still are biting at Veterans Memorial Park. Please discard unwanted fishing line in provided recycle bins and trash cans or take it home and mail it to Berkley Recycling.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Cold and wet conditions slowed fishing for much of the past week. Bass fishing will continue to improve as temperatures rise. Anglers have reported better fishing in the evenings compared to the mornings. Trout fishing is good on Cold Springs using spinners and Woolly Buggers.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Storms dumped rain and snow over the weekend. Rising water levels resulted in the closure of Spring Valley State Park for the long weekend. The water is murky because of the storm activity. Call the park or check Facebook for an update on park conditions. Worms and spinners have worked well for 11- to 13-inch rainbow and tiger trout.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Recent rain storms have filled the reservoir but created murky water conditions. Crappie are taking jigs fished from float tubes and other small craft as well as from the dam. Rainbow trout are taking worms and PowerBait fished just off the bottom.

Upcoming events — June 8 is Free Fishing Day in Nevada. Echo Canyon State Park will hold a special event from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 775-962-5102 for more information. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold an event at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City beginning at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Loaner equipment and bait will be available at no charge. The event will include prizes, a chance to learn about bowfishing and other activities. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information about the Boulder City event.

Nevada Department of Wildlife