Nevada fishing report, May 29, 2020

Lake Mead — An increase in bluegill action is exciting anglers in Echo Bay and Government Wash. Try fishing a night crawler under a bobber from shore. Black bass are taking shad lures and soft plastics in watermelon colorations. Anglers are reeling in crappie on black bass rigs. Striper and catfish action is best in the early mornings and at sunset.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Kayakers at Willow Beach are having the most success fishing for striped bass. The fish are feeding in the deeper waters, hitting on shad lures and anchovies. Rainbow trout action has slowed. On the north end of Mohave, smallmouth bass averaging 3 pounds are being reported in nearly every cove. Soft plastics in green pumpkin and red colors are producing the most fish for boaters launching out of Cottonwood.

Laughlin — Stripers pushing 10 pounds are taking anchovies near Big Bend State Recreation Area. Better fishing is being reported in the evenings. Black bass are chasing crankbaits along the river in the evenings. Catfish are active during the day and at night. Try fishing a worm or piece of anchovy off the bottom near vegetation where catfish are hiding.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fish will be looking for cooler water as temperatures reach 100 degrees. Fishing is best in the mornings and toward sunset. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has planted bluegill, but the bite has been sluggish. Parks are open to fishing but limiting visitors.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing has been good, with all species biting. Boat access is good. Bass fishing is catch-and-release at Dacey Reservoir, and Adams-McGill, Cold Springs and Hay Meadow reservoirs have a five-bass limit until July 1. Also, there is a 50-bag limit on bullhead catfish. The limit for trout always is one fish at Dacey and five on the other waters.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Spring Valley State Park visitation was high over the holiday weekend. Anglers found good action for trout and largemouth bass. Chartreuse usually is the first color choice for success — plastics for bass and night crawlers or PowerBait for trout. Bass fishing is catch-and-release through June 30.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Traffic and the fish have picked up recently. Anglers are catching trout, bass and crappie using a variety of baits and lures. Li’l Jakes and Rooster Tails are great for feisty trout. Try a variety of colors. Bass in the 1- to 5-pound range have been caught. It has been busy over the weekends. Campgrounds remain closed.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the NDOW temporarily has canceled outdoor education classes. Check our social media for online classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife