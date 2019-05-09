Nevada fishing report, May 8, 2019

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead — Black bass are hitting across the Boulder Basin in coves with thick vegetation. The fish are hitting on chartreuse creature baits and watermelon-colored plastic worms. Catfish are taking worms and anchovies overnight from shore and boat. Striped bass are taking crankbaits outside of Callville Bay from sunset until the early evening.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are using anchovies to catch stripers off the Willow Beach fishing pier and PowerBait and Rooster Tails to catch rainbow trout south of Willow Beach. Closer to Cottonwood Cove, largemouth bass are hitting spinnerbaits and plastics, while smallmouth bass have been taking dark-colored worms south of Cottonwood Cove.

Laughlin — Striped bass fishing is picking up on the Colorado River. Rusty’s Riviera is recommending anglers work from below Davis Dam south through Casino Row. The fish are averaging from 1 to 5 pounds, with the smaller fish taking anchovies fished near the bottom. The larger stripers are hitting Bomber Long A’s and Glide Swimmers. For catfish, fish on the bottom with anchovies below Big Bend State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Night crawlers, mealworms, hot dogs and chicken livers are working well for stocked catfish. The bluegill and green sunfish bite has begun. The popular fish are hitting mealworms and imitation grubs. Largemouth bass are taking worms and spinners.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The trout bite has been good. Anglers are taking fish using a variety of baits and lures. There are no reports for bass or crappie, but they should start biting soon as water temperatures rise.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Trout action has been good, with most rainbows averaging about 10 inches with bigger catches mixed in. Anglers have done well using orange and rainbow sparkle PowerBait. Those throwing floating trout lures also are faring well. The largemouth bass bite has started, but anglers must practice catch and release through June 30.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers fishing from the dam and the south end are getting lots off action from trout. Crappie and bass have started hitting, but the bite remains slow because of low nighttime temperatures.

Upcoming events — June 8 is Free Fishing Day across Nevada. Echo Canyon State Park will hold an event from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 775-962-5102 for more information. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold an event at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City beginning at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Loaner equipment and bait will be available at no charge. The event will include prizes, a chance to learn about bowfishing and other activities. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3850, for more information about the Boulder City event.

Nevada Department of Wildlife