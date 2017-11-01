Nevada fishing report, Nov. 1, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Callville Bay is a great place to get out in the mornings and catch some black bass. The fish are biting on plastic worms and crankbaits around shoreline vegetation. Cooler temperatures are slowing the fish down, but they are hungry. Try live shad or silver-colored lures. Las Vegas Bay is a consistent source of threadfin and gizzard shad. Over the weekend, one lucky angler caught his fill of striped bass while trolling at depths of 70 to 80 feet.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

LAKE MOHAVE — A team of anglers found striper boils over the weekend by following diving birds that feed on shad. Their efforts resulted in a pair of stripers weighing in at 16 and 20 pounds. Boaters are finding catfish and striped bass south of Cottonwood Cove. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are hiding in the vegetation along deep shelves.

LAUGHLIN — Shore fishing for striped bass in the 1- to 3-pound range has been good. Anchovies are catching the stripers as well as catfish. Stocked rainbow trout are taking PowerBait and worms below Davis Dam. The fish will also hit on Panther Martin or Mepp’s spinners, Rooster Tails, Super Dupers, Li’l Jakes and small spoons.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing has been slow at the urban ponds, though Catfish are taking night crawlers and hotdog pieces for those with the patience to wait them out. Water temperatures are slowly dropping, and the ponds should soon be ready for seasonal trout plants to begin.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — No report was received this week, but fishing is usually very good for rainbow trout in the fall. Cooler overnight temperatures should knock back the aquatic vegetation, making shore fishing easier. Spinning lures and spoons are usually very productive. With waterfowl season underway, enthusiasts can enjoy that along with a morning of fishing.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The action has been good this past week for rainbow, tiger and brown trout. Mepp’s spinners have been catching the fish along with rainbow-colored Rooster Tails. Bait anglers have done well along the shoreline using PowerBait and Power Eggs in rainbow, orange or green.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The fishing has been good for the few people visiting the park. Rainbow trout are taking PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow colors Night crawlers also are taking a few fish.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a “Creative Fly-tying for Families” workshop Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4747 Vegas Drive starting at 2 p.m. Equipment and materials will be provided free of charge. Kids who participate can place their flies inside clear ornament balls and decorate them for the holidays. Register online at the “Southern Nevada Las Vegas Family Fishing Club” page on Facebook. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503.