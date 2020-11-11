Nevada fishing report, Nov. 11, 2020

Striped bass continue to hit topwater lures throughout the mornings in Boulder Basin on Lake Mead. Largemouth bass activity is being reported in the shallows.

Lake Mead — Striped bass continue to hit topwater lures throughout the mornings in Boulder Basin. Largemouth bass activity is being reported in the shallows, with fish taking chatterbaits, soft plastics and Whopper Ploppers. Anglers are catching catfish up to 5 pounds around Hemenway after sunset. Few reports have come from the Virgin Basin or Overton Arm. Black bass and striped bass action is hit and miss near Echo Bay. Expect fishing patterns to change because of the temperature drop.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Shore anglers are reporting striped bass catches on chrome Rat-L-Traps. Rainbow trout are taking baits near the pier from sunrise to about noon. On the reservoir, black and striped bass are hitting topwater baits such as Zara Spooks and Whopper Ploppers. Catfish are taking anchovies and corn near Cottonwood Cove. The bass bite is expected to slow because of the temperature drop.

Laughlin — Boaters are catching 1- to 3-pound stripers throughout Big Bend State Recreation Area. Fish are taking anchovies and crankbaits in shad patterns. Bigger fish are being caught closer to Davis Dam, hitting soft plastic worms and crankbaits from shore. Shore anglers also are catching five-fish limits of rainbow trout. Combinations of PowerBait, worms and spotted spinners are catching fish.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Action is steady for bluegill and catfish. Catfish are biting night crawlers and hot dog pieces. Bass are hitting plastics in the back ponds. Stocked rainbows love night crawler pieces and PowerBait.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Boaters have found good action for rainbow trout. Fish are taking Kastmasters, PowerBait and night crawlers. Water levels are steady. Recent weather activity did not bring much moisture. Aquatic vegetation is starting to decline along the shorelines, but wind is pushing sheets around, mostly on the north end. Overnight temperatures are below freezing.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Trout action has been good. Rainbow and tiger trout are taking spinners and spoons. Bait anglers have done well from the shore using night crawler chunks and PowerBait combined with mini marshmallows. The pier is inaccessible, and the boat launch is closed. Freezing temperatures overnight make for icy morning shoreline conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout action has been good. The best fishing has been found by those using kayaks and floatables. Water levels continue to rise, and that has anglers finding improved action off the dam. Fish are taking spinners and PowerBait in rainbow, orange and green colorations. Shorelines are muddy and icy in the mornings.

Upcoming events — Youth fishing licenses are available for those aged 12-17 at www.ndowlicensing.com. Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about educational programs and workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife