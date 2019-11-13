Nevada fishing report, Nov. 13, 2019

Smallmouth and largemouth bass are hitting swimbaits in variations of silver and white in the coves west of Callville Bay at Lake Mead.

Lake Mead — Smallmouth and largemouth bass are hitting swimbaits in variations of silver and white in the coves west of Callville Bay. The Boulder Island and Las Vegas Bay areas are producing stripers in the 1- to 2-pound range. Catfish are hitting on anchovies by the Hemenway fishing pier. Many are around 3 pounds.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are bringing in black bass on plastics and silver and white swimbaits in coves above Cottonwood Cove. Stripers are taking anchovies and deep-diving lures between Willow Beach and Cottonwood Marina. Rainbow trout action is slow, but some are biting on gold and silver Rooster Tails.

Laughlin — Anglers are landing stripers with anchovies from Davis Dam through Casino Row. Trout are hiding under docks and in areas with thick vegetation above Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Spinners, such as Rooster Tails and Panther Martins, are working well in addition to night crawlers. The Big Bend area also has given up a few catfish. They are taking anchovies.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Action is steady for bass and catfish. Bass are hitting on plastics in the back ponds at Floyd Lamb. Catfish are biting on night crawlers. Water temperatures have remained cold enough that the Nevada Department of Wildlife is hoping to start seasonal trout plants this week. Stocked rainbows love night crawler pieces and PowerBait.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water levels are starting to rise, and aquatic vegetation is starting to decline along the shorelines. Freezing overnight temperatures are producing icy edges in the early mornings, but the ice melts off by lunch time. Rainbow trout action is the best from boats. Stocked trout are taking Kastmasters, PowerBait and night crawlers.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Overnight temperatures are dropping below freezing, but trout action has been good. Rainbow and tiger trout are taking a variety of spinning lures and spoons. Bait anglers have been doing well from the dock and the dam using PowerBait in rainbow, green and orange colorations, as well as chunks of night crawlers combined with mini-marshmallows.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Freezing overnight temperatures are creating icy conditions early in the mornings along the shoreline, so use caution along the dam. Rainbow trout action has been good. Anglers, fishing from boats and floatables, are finding the best action. Water levels continue to rise, improving fishing along the dam. Fish are taking PowerBait in rainbow, orange and green colorations, as well as small spinning lures.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will host a Fishing for Trout in Southern Nevada class at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sportsman’s Warehouse Las Vegas. Register for this and other courses at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

Nevada Department of Wildlife