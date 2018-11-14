Nevada fishing report, Nov. 14, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Smallmouth and largemouth bass continue to hit silver variations of jerkbaits in coves west of Callville Bay. Anglers are catching small stripers, mostly 1 to 2 pounds, east of the Boulder Island and along the Boulder Beach area. Keep in mind that fishing is prohibited inside the designated swimming area. Catfish are hitting anchovies in Government Wash. Many of the fish are coming in at around 2 pounds.

* LAKE MOHAVE/ WILLOW BEACH — Anglers are bringing in black bass on deep-diving jerkbaits in silver or white. Look for the fish in coves south of Cottonwood Cove. Striped bass action has been fair. The fish are taking anchovies or various softbaits early in the day. Rainbow trout are biting on gold and silver Rooster Tails in the Willow Beach area and from there to Cottonwood Cove.

* LAUGHLIN — Anglers are catching striped bass below Davis Dam and south through Casino Row. Anchovies are catching the line sides. Trout are hiding under docks along the casinos and in areas of thick vegetation above Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Spinners, such as Rooster Tails or Panther Martins, are working well, and so are night crawlers. Anglers also are catching a few catfish in the Big Bend area. Try anchovies, night crawlers or stink baits.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — With temperatures warming back up, fishing action improved this week. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will begin its seasonal rainbow trout plants at all of the urban ponds after water temperatures drop and hold in the low 60s or below. Generally, that puts the first plants somewhere near Thanksgiving. Rainbow PowerBait, small fly patterns and spinners will catch the trout.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Water levels continue to rise, and aquatic vegetation has started to decline along the shorelines of area reservoirs. Freezing temperatures overnight are starting to produce ice along the edges first thing in the morning, but it clears up in the later morning hours. Rainbow trout action is the best from boats for those using PowerBait or night crawlers. Lure fishers are doing well using spoons, such as Kastmasters and Super Dupers.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — With overnight lows dropping below freezing, early morning ice has been forming along the shoreline but melts off later in the morning. Trout action has been very good, with rainbow and tiger trout taking a variety of spinning lures and spoons. Bait anglers have been doing well from the fishing dock and dam using PowerBait in rainbow, green or orange colorations, as well as a chunk of night crawler combined with a mini-marshmallow.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Overnight temperatures dipping below the freezing mark are making for icy conditions early in the morning. Use caution when fishing along the dam. Rainbow trout action has been very good, but the best action has been found by those using boats or float tubes to get away from the shoreline. Water levels continue to rise, and that has anglers finding improved action off the dam. The fish are taking PowerBait in rainbow, orange or green colorations, as well as small spinning lures.

* UPCOMING EVENT — Fly Tying Tuesday continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Las Vegas office, 4747 Vegas Drive. The class teaches beginners how to tie flies that work in our Southern Nevada waters. The class is free, and all equipment and materials will be provided. For more information and to register, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.