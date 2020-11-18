Nevada fishing report, Nov. 18, 2020

Boils are popping up on Lake Mead, with fish averaging just less than 2 pounds. Live shad are the bait of choice, but a variety of Rat-L-Traps, crankbaits and soft plastics also are landing fish.

Lake Mead — Boils are popping up, with fish averaging just less than 2 pounds. Live shad are the bait of choice, but a variety of Rat-L-Traps, crankbaits and soft plastics in shad patterns also are landing fish. In Government Wash, bluegill are hitting worms, and topwater lures are fooling largemouth bass. Catfish are looking for anchovies and stinkbaits fished off the bottom just after sunset.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are catching five-fish limits of rainbow trout. Try a combination of garlic PowerBait and worms or your favorite spinner. Stripers are hitting shad imitators and rainbow trout lures fished from boats just offshore. Anglers using topwater lures and Rat-L-Traps are catching striped and black bass in Cottonwood Basin. Anglers targeting smallmouth are seeing fish up to 4 pounds hit soft plastics. Striper boils are active.

Laughlin — The striper bite is slow along Casino Row, but rainbow trout are keeping shore anglers busy. Rooster Tails in green and yellow are landing 1- to 2-pound fish. Anglers are reporting more striper action to the south. Fish are taking anchovies and shad lures fished from shore near the nature center.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Seasonal rainbow trout plants began at Cold Creek, Floyd Lamb, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks. Action has been good for those using rainbow PowerBait and night crawler pieces. Most fish are about 8 inches long. Anglers out on warm afternoons are catching bass and catfish at Floyd Lamb and Sunset parks. Dispose of unwanted fishing line in recycle bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Visitors can expect to find thin ice forming in the early mornings, but it might thaw by afternoon. Rain and snow are expected throughout the week. The weekend is looking great for trout fishing. Use caution when venturing around the reservoirs during inclement weather. Rooster Tails, Woolly Buggers and olive-colored nymphs are productive along most reservoirs.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Thin ice covers the northern portion. The best shore fishing access is off the main shorelines. Anglers are using rainbow PowerBait and night crawlers with water bobbers for trout. The pier and launch ramp are closed because of low water levels. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Overnight temperatures are putting thin ice near the intake. Water is open along much of the dam. Rainbow trout action has been good for those using night crawlers and PowerBait. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information on educational programs and workshops. Fishing licenses can be obtained online at www.ndowlicensing.com.

