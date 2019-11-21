Nevada fishing report, Nov. 20, 2019

Striper action remains steady at Lake Mohave for boaters using shad and light-colored swim baits. Shore anglers are most successful in the evening using anchovies in the coves.

Lake Mead — The striper bite is best at sunrise when they are feeding on shad. Imitation shad and minnow swimbaits work well, though live shad generally are the most productive bait. Anglers still are catching catfish, some as large as 6 pounds, on anchovies in the Hemenway Harbor area. With cloudy days and rain in the forecast, expect variations in fishing results.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Striper action remains steady for boaters using shad and light-colored swim baits. Shore anglers are most successful in the evening using anchovies in the coves. Rainbow trout stocking continues each week at Willow Beach. Anglers are having the most success with PowerBait and worms.

Laughlin — Anglers are enjoying the benefits of weekly rainbow trout plants. Pink, green and yellow PowerBaits are producing the best action below Davis Dam, and small spinning lures also are catching fish. The areas below Big Bend State Recreation Area and along Casino Row are providing good fishing for trout and stripers. Stripers are hitting on anchovies off the bottom.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Seasonal trout plants have begun. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will stock rainbow trout again this week at Floyd Lamb, Sunset and Veteran’s Memorial park ponds. Action for stocked rainbows has been good for those using bright-colored garlic PowerBait and night crawler pieces. Anglers are catching bass and catfish at Floyd Lamb and Sunset parks on warm afternoons.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — With temperatures dropping, expect thin ice along the shorelines in the morning. The ice usually will thaw with afternoon sun. Midweek rain is expected to make way for sunny weekend skies. Use caution when venturing around the reservoirs and roads during inclement weather.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The reservoir’s northern portion is covered by thin ice and is unsafe for walking. Water around the fishing dock is open for shore anglers. The few anglers who have tried their luck this week have done well using rainbow PowerBait. Rain and snow showers are expected to move out for the weekend. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Water levels slowly will rise through the fall and winter. Freezing overnight temperatures are putting a thin cover of ice near the intake, but open water remains along a good portion of the dam. Rainbow trout action has been good using sparkle and bright-colored PowerBait. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will host a Fishing for Trout in Southern Nevada class at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sportsman’s Warehouse Las Vegas. Register for this and other events at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

Nevada Department of Wildlife