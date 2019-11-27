Nevada fishing report, Nov. 27, 2019

(Getty Images)

Lake Mead — Anglers continue to catch striped bass using light-colored crankbaits and shad-colored jigs. In the coves, striped bass and catfish are biting on anchovies close to shore. Smallmouth bass are taking shad imitations in Lovers Cove and Government Wash. Expect fishing action to slow with nighttime temperatures close to freezing.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Catfish are hitting anchovies close to shore. The smallmouth bass bite is best in the coves using swimbaits and shad-imitation crankbaits. Striped bass are most active outside of Willow Beach and on the reservoir’s south end near the dam. Anchovies are working well for stripers in the 1- to 3-pound range. Shallow diving lures are catching the line sides outside of Cottonwood Cove.

Laughlin — Striped bass action has slowed with the arrival of cooler temperatures, but some anglers are having luck bringing in 4- to 7-pound stripers from Casino Row to Big Bend State Recreation Area. Shore anglers have been bringing in limits rainbow trout with PowerBait, nightcrawlers and a variety of spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has begun seasonal trout plants. Anglers have been catching their three-fish limits. Trout are taking PowerBait and nightcrawlers but also will hit a combo meal made from a piece of nightcrawler and a mini marshmallow. When choosing a hook, remember that big fish can be caught on small hooks (size 10 or 12), but catching small fish on big hooks is difficult. Bass are hitting sporadically, sometimes on yellow spinners. Catfish have been taking nightcrawlers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Thin ice can be found on all the reservoirs and has been lasting throughout the day. Conditions should be considered unsafe for walking on the ice. Anglers and other visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Thin ice is starting to cover most of the reservoir but is unsafe. Holes can be drilled through the ice next to the fishing dock to access the fish. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Freezing temperatures have slowed fishing. Thin ice is starting to cover the reservoir, but it remains unsafe for fishing and other activities. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will host a Fishing for Trout in Southern Nevada class at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sportsman’s Warehouse Las Vegas. Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education to register for this and other events.

