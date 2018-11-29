Nevada fishing report, Nov. 28, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are biting best at sunrise when they are actively feeding on shad. Shad imitations and swimbaits work well during this time. Catfish up to 6 pounds are taking anchovies and shad in coves near Callville Bay. With weather changes that include cloudy days and the chance of rain, expect some variations in results.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Striper action continues to improve as the weather cools. Anchovies are the best bait if fishing from shore. Work shoreline areas where there is a drop-off into deeper water. Anglers fishing out of Cottonwood Cove have found success in coves during the early morning hours. Imitation rainbow trout and shad lures work well with the right presentation. Stocked rainbow trout will take PowerBait, spinners and flies at Willow Beach.

* LAUGHLIN — Worms and PowerBait are producing the most bites for trout, with small spinning lures also worth a shot. The areas below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area and along Casino Row are producing stripers and trout. Line sides are hitting on anchovies fished off the bottom and pencil poppers and other top-water baits.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Action for stocked rainbow trout has been very good. The fish are taking garlic-flavored PowerBait or Power Eggs. The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to release rainbow trout at Floyd Lamb, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks sometime this week. Cold Creek also is on the schedule.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Area reservoirs are nearly covered with thin ice each morning, though there is some open water near the middle of each reservoir. Much of the ice is melting as days warm and sunshine hits. A winter storm is expected late this week. NDOW is asking visitors to use extreme caution when venturing around the reservoirs. Ice conditions are unsafe for fishing or other human activity.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The northern portion of the reservoir is covered by thin ice but is unsafe to walk on. The best access for shore fishing is off the dock, which still has open water. Anglers have found good fishing with rainbow PowerBait. A winter storm is expected by the end of the week and is promising snow and ice. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Water levels are slowly rising, but the upper end of the reservoir is covered by thin ice. There is still open water along much of the dam, and anglers are having good luck for rainbows using PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow colorations. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.