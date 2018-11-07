Nevada fishing report, Nov. 7, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are biting anchovies outside of Hemenway Harbor and Callville Bay Marina, as well as near the Boulder Islands. The fish near the islands are coming from depths of 50 to 60 feet. Most of the fish are 1 to 3 pounds. Anglers are still bringing in smallmouth bass on plastics and shad imitations in coves that have good shore vegetation.

* LAKE MOHAVE/ WILLOW BEACH — Anglers are bringing in rainbow trout below Willow Beach from the shoreline as well as boats. The fish are taking PowerBait and spinners. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are biting on plastics and shad imitations, especially on warm, cloudy days. Anglers are finding stripers at the mouths of coves north of Katherine Landing.

* LAUGHLIN — Anglers are catching their limits of stripers near the south end of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. From shore or boat, striper fishing is good from below Davis Dam past Casino Row. Rainbow trout are hitting PowerBait, worms and Rooster Tails.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing action around the ponds is starting to slow down with the arrival of cooler temperatures. The Nevada Department of Wildlife won’t be able to begin its seasonal rainbow trout plants until water temperatures drop and hold in the low 60s or below at all of the urban ponds. Generally, that puts the first plants somewhere near Thanksgiving.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Water levels continue to rise, and aquatic vegetation has started to decline along the shorelines of area reservoirs. Rainbow trout action is the best from boats for those using PowerBait or night crawlers. Lure fishers are doing well using spoons, such as Kastmasters and Super Dupers.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Trout action has been very good, with rainbow and tiger trout taking a variety of spinning lures and spoons. Bait anglers have been doing well from the fishing dock and dam using the usual PowerBait in rainbow, green or orange colorations, as well as a chunk of night crawler combined with a mini-marshmallow.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout action has been very good, but the best action fishing has been found by those using boats or floatables to get away from the shoreline. Water levels continue to rise, and that has anglers finding improved action off the dam. The fish are taking PowerBait in rainbow, orange or green colorations, as well as small spinning lures.

* UPCOMING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering two free fishing classes in the coming weeks. The first is a family fishing clinic Nov. 17 at Floyd Lamb Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The class will cover the basics of fishing, including casting skills, fish identification, bait and lure selection, knot tying and rigging your tackle. Loaner rods, tackle and bait will be provided free. The second class is Fly Tying Tuesday at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the NDOW Las Vegas office, 4747 Vegas Drive. For more information and to register, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.