Nevada fishing report, Nov. 8, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Bass are still biting outside Callville. A father-son team managed to put a few in the boat using variations of a green plastic worm over the weekend. The fish weighed from 1 to 3 pounds. Stripers are biting in Boulder Basin near 33-hole and the east side of the Boulder Islands. One angler continues to find success for linesides while trolling deep.

LAKE MOHAVE — Stripers are hitting poppers and swimbaits outside of Willow Beach Marina. Elsewhere the best striper action has come to anglers casting from a boat. Catfish in the 2- to 4-pound range are biting on anchovies at the south end of the reservoir. Black bass are biting on green and silver variations of spoons and plastics.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow trout action is good near the end of Big Bend. Anglers are catching the fish with green, pink, and silver spinners or sunset colored PowerBait. There are some reports of boils on the river. Cast jigs right outside the boils, so that the stripers don’t get scared off. Stripers are hitting on silver top-water lures.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing has been slow, though a few bluegill and catfish are still taking mealworms and night crawlers at most of the ponds. Bass are still biting on plastic worms at Floyd Lamb. They seem to like the green pumpkin color.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing for bass and crappie has been slow this week. Anglers are catching trout from the dikes and on the water at both Haymeadow and Cold Springs. Water levels are going up on Dacey and Adams-McGill, but slowly dropping at Cold Springs and Haymeadow. Dacey is artificial lure only, so the use of PowerBait or similar products is prohibited.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout are taking PowerBait in the usual orange, green, or rainbow colorations. A few anglers have found luck using small, silver colored Mepp’s spinners with red dots on them. Panther Martins and L’il Jakes should also catch fish. Largemouth bass seem to have moved out of the top end of the reservoir. Look for them along the reed beds. One angler caught a bass off the dock while casting a purple ghost crankbait.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Trout are taking PowerBait and night crawlers off the dam. Fishing activity is slow. The water level has been rising in the lake due to recent weather and the end of irrigation season.

UPCOMING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host a Creative Fly-tying workshop for families Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact Abbey Czarnecki at 702-486-5127 x 3850. To register visit www.ndow.org/Education/AnglerEd/Classes or drop by the Southern Nevada Family Fishing page on Facebook.