Nevada fishing report, Oct. 14, 2020

(Las Vegas Review Journal)

Lake Mead — Anglers are enjoying an increase in black bass action throughout Las Vegas Bay. Largemouth and smallmouth are taking topwater lures and crankbaits in shad and trout patterns. Soft plastics in green pumpkin and watermelon colors also work well. Striped bass are showing a preference for walking baits and live shad. Anglers are reporting boils throughout the Temple Bar area from first light to about noon. The Boulder Beach pier is a hot spot for catfish when using stinkbaits and worms.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Water levels are low, making the boat launch inaccessible to some vessels. Shore anglers and kayakers have landed striped bass up to 12 pounds. The rainbow trout bite is expected to pick up with the cooler weather. PowerBait and worms are go-to baits. Anglers are finding good action for black bass and stripers at the reservoir’s south end. Largemouth are biting soft plastics in the shallows. Smallies are taking walking baits in the early mornings. For a striper bite, look for coves holding shad. Crankbaits and topwater lures in shad patterns work well.

Laughlin — The river is producing stripers up to 8 pounds for boaters using anchovies. Fish weighing up to 2 pounds are taking baits from shoreline anglers. The most action is being reported south of Big Bend State Recreation Area. Anglers are reporting smallmouth bass catches in the same area on soft plastics. Catfish are hitting chicken liver and anchovies fished near vegetation.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been slow. Bluegill, bass and catfish seem reluctant to take bait. Hot dogs and night crawlers have been luring catfish. Anglers are encouraged to dispose of fishing line in trash cans or yellow recycle bins. A rod and reel are required when fishing the ponds.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The best action has been in the mornings and at sunset when the winds are calmest. Rainbow trout have been hitting rainbow PowerBait, night crawlers and ¼- to ½-ounce spinners and spoons. Water levels are steady, and road conditions are good. With upland game bird and waterfowl seasons underway, sportsmen can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have been doing well from shore for trout averaging 10 to 12 inches long. Trout action is best in the mornings. Anglers are catching fish with worms and PowerBait. Bass are taking baits but are doing so later in the day. Overnight temperatures are dropping below freezing. The launch ramp is closed because of low water levels.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Despite low water levels, rainbow trout have been biting for the few anglers working the lake. Pink, orange and green PowerBait and small spinners have been catching fish. Dark Woolly Buggers will lure trout and bass. Aquatic vegetation growth is subsiding in some areas along the shoreline.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled in-person outdoor classes. Check the NDOW events list on Facebook at @NvDOW for information on virtual learning opportunities.

Nevada Department of Wildlife