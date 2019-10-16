Nevada fishing report, Oct. 16, 2019

Anglers have taken advantage of cooler morning and evening temperatures to catch black bass, stripers and catfish at Lake Mead.

(Getty Images)

Lake Mead — Anglers have taken advantage of cooler morning and evening temperatures to catch black bass, stripers and catfish. Striped bass action has been good for shore anglers in the Las Vegas Bay area and boaters around the Boulder Islands. Anchovies, live shad and jointed swimbaits are catching the fish.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Stocked rainbow trout are providing good fishing for anglers following weekly National Fish Hatchery plants. Striped bass can be caught with trout imitations, including soft plastics and jointed swimbaits. Anglers have been catching fish between 5 and 20 pounds. One California angler reportedly caught a 28-pound striper on a homemade lure. Catfish are holding in coves below Cottonwood Basin and taking anchovies at Nevada Telephone Cove. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are biting on jigs and plastics matching the vegetation color.

Laughlin — One-pound stripers are taking cut anchovies from boaters and shore anglers above Big Bend. Larger stripers seem to prefer swimbaits and white Bomber Long A’s fished a couple of feet down. Trout are biting through Casino Row, and anglers are hitting this area hard. Black bass are hitting on plastics along the shelves in coves.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been sluggish, with fish feeding at night during the full moon. Action should pick up next week. Hot dog pieces, night crawlers and stink baits will catch the fish. The year’s last catfish plant is set for the end of October.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The best action has been in the mornings and late afternoons when the winds are calmest. Afternoon winds have made fishing difficult. Trout have been taking rainbow PowerBait, night crawlers and an assortment of spinning lures and spoons. Water levels are holding steady, and roads are in good condition.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Shoreline anglers and boaters have found good action for rainbow and tiger trout in the 10- to 12-inch range. The trout bite has been best in the mornings. Anglers are catching the fish with worms and PowerBait. Bass still are hitting baits but are doing so later in the day. Early-morning temperatures have been dropping below freezing.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout have been biting well for the few anglers working the lake. Pink, orange and green PowerBait have been productive. So have small spinners, for those using lures. Fly-anglers are catching trout and bass with dark-colored Woolly Buggers.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Boulder City Bass Club will hold a youth fishing workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Veterans’ Memorial Park pond. The event is open to anglers ages 8 to 18 and will include learning stations. Those older than 12 will need fishing licenses. Registration is required and can be completed online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

Nevada Department of Wildlife