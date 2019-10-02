Nevada fishing report, Oct. 2, 2019

Stripers averaging 2 to 3 pounds are biting imitation trout and hard shad baits along Casino Row and downriver through the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Lake Mead — Boaters are catching 1- to 3-pound stripers between bouts with windy conditions. The fish have been taking anchovies in 40 to 60 feet of water near the Boulder islands. Nights are starting to cool, making dusk and dawn fishing ideal for catfish and stripers. Largemouth bass are biting in the Overton Arm on crankbaits and plastics after sunrise. Anglers are catching catfish from shore in the Las Vegas Bay area using anchovy pieces.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Bass action has picked up in Cottonwood Basin, with the fish chasing silver poppers and watermelon-colored worms. Anglers are finding black bass along shelves in coves. Anglers using jointed swimbaits caught striped bass in the 10- to 27-pound range near Willow Beach over the weekend. The lures were trout imitations. Stocked rainbow trout are biting on night crawlers and PowerBait near the fishing pier and below Willow Beach.

Laughlin — Stripers averaging 2 to 3 pounds are biting imitation trout and hard shad baits along Casino Row and downriver through the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Bluegill and green sunfish are biting on worms fished near the vegetation close to shore and in the shadows. Trout also are biting below Davis Dam and Big Bend. The fish are taking worms around 20 feet from shore.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Cooler temperatures are slowing the action for catfish, bluegill and bass. Catfish are taking hot dogs and chicken gizzards. The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked catfish at Sunset Park on Tuesday. The year’s final catfish plant is on tap for the end of October. Anglers are encouraged to discard unwanted fishing line and tackle in the trash cans provided or in the yellow receptacles located in the parks.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Rainbow trout plants are scheduled for the coming weeks. Daytime highs in the 70s are providing excellent fishing conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of bird hunting opportunities as well as fall fishing, which can be some of the best of the year.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Trout action has been good. Several anglers caught their limits in the past week. Bait fishermen did well using night crawlers and mini-marshmallows. Fly-fishers were catching rainbows and crappie using Hares Ear Nymphs in olive and natural colorations. Nighttime temperatures are in the 30s, making trout fishing great throughout the day.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Weather is looking good for weekend anglers. Nighttime lows are projected to be in the low 40s. The water level remains low, and shorelines are muddy, but the fishing action off the dam remains good. Rainbow trout, crappie and small bass are taking a variety of lures off the top just after sunrise and before sunset. Rainbow PowerBait and night crawlers have been working well of the bottom for trout.

Upcoming events — The Macroinvertebrate (aquatic insects) Survival Walk at Clark County Wetlands Park begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Sign up at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

Nevada Department of Wildlife