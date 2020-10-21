Nevada fishing report, Oct. 21, 2020

Black bass action is picking up in Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay. Anglers are reporting success using topwater lures, spinners and crankbaits, all in shad patterns.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Black bass action is picking up in Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay. Anglers are reporting success using topwater lures, spinners and crankbaits, all in shad patterns. Anglers targeting striped bass are seeing the most action in the early mornings and just after sunset. Live shad and anchovies are the baits of choice. Bluegill can be found biting worms in Government Wash’s shallow coves.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Water levels remain low. Rainbow trout are taking PowerBait and spinners from shore anglers. Kayakers are having success for large striped bass when trolling lures in rainbow trout patterns. Stripers are boiling on the reservoir in the early mornings and just before sunset. Five- to 7-pound fish are hitting a variety of lures cast into the boils. Topwater lures work well for striped and black bass. Channel catfish are taking chicken liver from the Katherine Landing shoreline.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching rainbow trout limits following recent plants. Fish are hitting spinners and flies in the early mornings. Look for fish breaking the water surface to feed on caddisflies. Striped bass are taking shad lures and anchovies from boaters throughout Casino Row. Most fish weigh between 2 and 5 pounds. Anglers targeting catfish are catching fish up to 10 pounds on stink baits along the shorelines. Black bass action is slow on the river.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Action has been slow, with catfish taking night crawlers and stink baits. Bluegill action has been best in the afternoons. They are taking night crawler pieces and mealworms. Persistent anglers have gotten bass out of Floyd Lamb Park with dark-colored jigs and plastics.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Action for rainbow trout is good, with fish taking a variety of dark lures and baits where permitted. Reservoirs recently were stocked with rainbow trout. With waterfowl hunting season underway, sportsmen can enjoy a morning or evening hunt with a day of fishing in between.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow, tiger and brown trout have hit well. Anglers are reporting good fishing with night crawlers, garlic PowerBait and Mepp’s spinners in gold and silver. Panther Martins and Rooster Tails also are good choices. Overnight temperatures are dropping to near freezing, so the best bass and crappie action has been in the afternoons. The launch ramp is closed because of low water levels.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout recently were planted. Anglers are catching fish with flies, spinners, worms and commercial bait such as PowerBait. Bass and crappies are taking a variety of jigs. The water level is low and the vegetation high, making shoreline fishing difficult.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host a virtual fish camp Monday to Oct. 29, starting at 3 p.m. each day, with biologists and angler educators. Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education or the NDOW Facebook page for more information and to register.

Nevada Department of Wildlife