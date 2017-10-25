Nevada fishing report, Oct. 25, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are starting to move up in the water column and anglers can find improved fishing with stripers at depths of 25 to 40 feet. There has been an abundance of bait fish, especially smaller gizzard shad, which may explain the slow striper bite anglers are currently finding. Catfish are hitting on anchovies fished off the bottom. Action for smallmouth and largemouth bass will slow down as the water temperatures continue to cool.

Isabella Chambers, 6, fishes in the cold waters with her pink fishing rod on a sunny day at Tibble Fork Reservoir on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are starting to move up in the water column and anglers can find improved fishing with stripers at depths of 25 to 40 feet. There has been an abundance of bait fish, especially smaller gizzard shad, which may explain the slow striper bite anglers are currently finding. Catfish are hitting on anchovies fished off the bottom. Action for smallmouth and largemouth bass will slow down as the water temperatures continue to cool.

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are reporting moderate success for stripers across the lake. Success is coming to both shore and boat anglers using anchovies fished off the bottom, throwing rainbow pattern swimbaits near the surface. Larger stripers tend to target the swimbaits. Some anglers are rigging their anchovies on a drop shot. Catfish also are taking anchovies. Look for them in the backs of coves. Trout fishing is getting better with the arrival of fall weather. Willow Beach trout plants take place each Friday morning. Try silver spinners near the surface, and PowerBait or olive colored Woolly Buggers near the bottom.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing for stocked rainbow trout is good below the dam. A variety of baits and lures have proven effective. One more to include on your list is the floating mouse tail. Most stripers are in the 1- to 3-pound range. The fish have been hitting on anchovies, buzzbaits and other top-water lures. Buzzbaits also are taking black bass when fished along the weeds.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Seasonal catfish plants concluded with an Oct. 19 delivery. Rainbow trout plants have yet to be scheduled. The starting date will depend on water temperatures, but they usually begin before the Thanksgiving holiday. Action has been a little slow around the ponds with catfish taking night crawlers and stink baits. Fishing for bass and sunfish has slowed significantly.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Action for rainbow trout remains good with the fish taking a variety of lures and baits. Waterfowl season is open, so anglers and hunters should be aware of each other’s presence on the area. This is a good opportunity to double up on your outdoor adventure. Be prepared for quick weather changes and cold temperatures.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow, tiger, and brown trout have all been hitting well this past week. The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently planted rainbow trout. Anglers are reporting good action with night crawlers, chartreuse Power Eggs, and Mepp’s spinners in gold or silver. Temperatures have been cool but still above freezing. As a result, visitors have found some excellent wildlife viewing opportunities.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently planted rainbow trout. Anglers have found good fishing with PowerBait, spinners, lures and a variety of traditional trout baits. Fall is usually a good time for crayfish patterns.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — There are no fishing clinics scheduled for the next few weeks.