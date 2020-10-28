Nevada fishing report, Oct. 28, 2020

Largemouth bass are chasing Rat-L-Traps and chrome topwater lures in Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay. Green-pumpkin soft plastics work better for smallmouth bass.

Lake Mead — Largemouth bass are chasing Rat-L-Traps and chrome topwater lures in Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay. Green-pumpkin soft plastics work better for smallmouth bass. Catfish anglers are having the most success with anchovies fished in the backs of coves. Live shad, shad swimbaits and crankbaits are producing striped bass catches for boaters throughout Boulder Basin. Shore anglers are catching stripers and catfish with anchovies at Hemenway Pier.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are reporting good action for black bass at the lake’s south end. Topwater lures are the go-to, but soft plastic worms and chigger craws also are producing catches. Stripers are hitting topwater lures and trout swimbaits. With the drop in temperatures, stripers are expected to move in closer to shore. Large catfish are taking anchovies and stink baits fished off the bottom near Katherine Landing and Cottonwood Cove. Rainbow trout fishing is picking up. Garlic PowerBait and spotted spinners are getting bites.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching striped bass along the Colorado River shore. Casino Row fish are averaging 2 pounds, and boaters are catching larger fish near Big Bend State Recreation Area. Rainbow trout are hitting garlic PowerBait and a variety of spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Catfish were planted at Lorenzi and Floyd Lamb parks and bluegill at Veterans Memorial and Sunset parks Friday. Those will be the season’s last warm-water plants. Rainbow trout plants will begin when water temperatures are cool enough, probably in late November. The morning bass and bluegill bite slowed with the drop in night temperatures. Action picks up in the afternoons.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water levels remain steady. Trout were planted at all reservoirs, and they are hitting nymphs, spinners and spoons. There were reports of bass and crappie biting before the weekend cold front.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow and tiger trout action has been good after recent plants. Fish are taking spinners with yellow and red dots, including Lil Jakes. Bass and crappie fishing have slowed over the past two weeks as temperatures have dropped. The launch ramp is closed because of low water levels.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers have had success using night crawlers and white or sparkle PowerBait varieties. Fishing from the dam and shore has been the most productive. The water level is low.

Upcoming events — Check out programs and workshops at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Licenses can be obtained at www.ndowlicensing.com.

Nevada Department of Wildlife