Nevada fishing report, Oct. 3, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding boaters to wear their life jackets, pay attention to the weather forecast and adjust their on-the-water activities accordingly. Between storms, anglers are reeling in 1- to 3-pound stripers. Warm nighttime temperatures are making for good catfish action. Try using anchovies in deep coves. Largemouth bass are biting from shore during the evening hours at Temple bar. The fish are taking pumpkin-colored worms and jigs. They also have been hitting jerkbaits near the Boulder Islands.

* LAKE MOHAVE/ WILLOW BEACH — At the south end of the reservoir, there has been more action for largemouth and smallmouth bass than stripers. Silver poppers and watermelon-colored worms are getting the action. Anglers are finding the black bass along shelves in coves. Over the weekend, anglers caught a few nice stripers with Bomber Long A’s in the Cottonwood Basin.

* LAUGHLIN — Stripers are biting on trout and shad imitations from below Davis Dam south through Casino Row. Fish in the 2- and 3-pound range are biting all the way down past the Big Bend State Recreation Area. Bluegill and green sunfish are biting on worms close to shore in the vegetation and shadows. Below Big Bend, trout are biting on worms fished from shore.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Slightly cooler temperatures are slowing the action for warm water fish, but bluegill, bass and catfish are remaining active until the hottest parts of the day. The fish are taking mealworms and night crawlers, with the catfish also taking hot dogs and chicken gizzards. The NDOW planted catfish at Lorenzi, Sunset, Veterans Memorial and Floyd Lamb parks Friday. The last catfish plant of the season will take place this month.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Rainbow trout were planted at Haymeadow Reservoir in the last week of September. Additional plants are expected at Cold Springs and Adams-McGill this week. With storms expected to hit the area this week, NDOW encourages visitors to use extreme caution while traveling around the management area.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing action has been very good, with many anglers catching their limits. Bait fishermen are doing well using night crawlers with a bit of mini-marshmallow. Fly fishers are catching rainbow trout and crappie using Hares Ear nymphs in olive or natural colorations near the dam. The water remains low but should start to rise with the rain expected this week, and an expected reduction in the amount of water used for irrigation.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The water level remains low, making the shoreline a little muddy, but action off the dam remains good. Rainbow trout, crappie and small bass are taking a variety of lures, while bait fishers are doing well using PowerBait in rainbow sparkle, green or orange colorations, or night crawlers with mini-marshmallow.

* UPCOMING EVENT — Fly Tying Tuesdays continue at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Las Vegas NDOW office, 4747 Vegas Drive. The free class is open to those 8 years and older who want to learn how to create their own fishing flies. For more information and to register visit: register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education