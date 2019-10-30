Nevada fishing report, Oct. 30, 2019

Lake Mead — Cooler mornings and afternoons are providing great fishing opportunities for bass. Black bass and striped bass are hitting swimbaits and anchovies from shore. Boat anglers are catching stripers by trolling swimbaits in the early mornings and jigging in the afternoons. Catfish and stripers are hitting anchovies fished off the bottom in the Overton Arm and Government Wash areas.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Striped bass action is steady from Cottonwood Cove to Willow Beach. Fish are hitting on swimbaits and anchovies. Anglers are finding good fishing for stocked rainbow trout following weekly fish plants at Willow Beach. PowerBait and night crawlers will catch fish. Smallmouth bass are hitting jigs and dark plastics above Davis Dam and near Cottonwood Cove.

Laughlin — Shore anglers are having the most success for striped bass below Big Bend. Trout action is expected to pick up following recent fish plants below Davis Dam and near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Fly-fishing with an Elk Hair Caddis or throwing a Rooster Tail on a spinning rod are great options for catching rainbows. Stripers from 1 to 3 pounds are trailing schools of trout below Davis Dam.

Las Vegas urban ponds — With nighttime temperatures dropping into the 30s, bluegill and bass bites are slow. The best chance for catching bluegill and bass is when the afternoon sun warms up the ponds. The season’s last catfish plant is set for this week for Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi and Veterans’ Memorial Park ponds. Hafen Park pond in Mesquite is under repair, so it did not receive catfish during the previous plant. Rainbow trout plants will begin when water temperatures are cool enough at all ponds, possibly by Thanksgiving weekend.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water levels remain steady. All reservoirs have been stocked with rainbow trout, and anglers are catching fish. Trout are hitting PowerBait, spinners and spoons. Crappie and bass action has slowed.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow and tiger trout action has been good following recent trout plants. Fish are taking sparkle varieties of PowerBait and night crawlers. They also are taking spinners with yellow and red dots, as well as spoons. Bass and crappie fishing seems to be done for the year.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently stocked the reservoir with 500 pounds of rainbow trout. Anglers have been successful using night crawlers and white or sparkle PowerBait varieties. Fishing is good from the dam and shorelines clear of aquatic vegetation.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will host a youth fishing clinic Saturday and a military fishing meet-up in Boulder City on Nov. 10. More information and registration is available at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Fishing licenses can be purchased at www.ndowlicensing.com.

Nevada Department of Wildlife