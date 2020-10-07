Nevada fishing report, Oct. 7, 2020

Reports of black bass catches are coming in from Callville Bay and Echo Bay. Fish are attacking spinners, soft plastics and topwater lures.

Lake Mead — Reports of black bass catches are coming in from Callville Bay and Echo Bay. Fish are attacking spinners, soft plastics and topwater lures. Temple Bar is producing striped bass weighing more than 10 pounds. Fish in the 2- to 3-pound range are taking anchovies and soft plastics in shad patterns at Kingman Wash and Government Wash. Catfish are hitting anchovies and stink baits fished overnight from shore.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Black bass are favoring topwater baits in the early mornings. Striper action is picking up from Cottonwood Cove to Davis Dam. Topwater baits, soft plastics on jig heads and anchovies have proven effective. Shore anglers are reporting bluegill action just above the dam when using worms. With cooler early-morning temperatures, the Willow Beach rainbow trout bite is expected to pick up. For catfish, try fishing anchovies from the pier overnight.

Laughlin — Boaters are catching limits of striped bass using anchovies. Most of the action has been near Big Bend State Recreation Area, with fish weighing 1-3 pounds. One angler caught a 35½-inch fish using a glide bait. Rainbow trout plants are expected in the coming weeks as temperatures drop.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers are finding good catfish action using hot dogs and small shrimp. Young anglers have had fun catching small bluegill with mealworms and night crawler pieces. Please discard fishing line in the yellow recycle bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Cold afternoon winds are bringing cooler weather. This weekend will bring freezing temperatures, so be prepared for the possibilities if planning to camp. Trout fishing will be good throughout the day. Olive and red flies and lures are recommended to entice trout and bass.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Trout action is improving since days have gotten cooler. Cooler weather makes for prime fishing at any time of day. Trout will hit night crawlers and spinners. Bass will hit crankbaits later in the day. As aquatic vegetation thins, fish will be more active toward the shore. The launch ramp is closed to boats with trailers. Check the state parks website for more information.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Check the weather conditions before heading up. There is a chance of light rain over the weekend. Nighttime lows are projected to get to freezing next week. The water level will remain low, creating muddy shorelines. Rainbow trout and bass are taking a variety of lures, flies and bait. Check for topwater action to see if fish are rising or holding low.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check the NDOW’s events on Facebook and Register-ed.com/programs/nevada/ for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife