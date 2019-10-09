Nevada fishing report, Oct. 9, 2019

The weather outlook is good for boat and shore fishing at Lake Mead. Anglers have reported moderate success for striped bass, catfish and smallmouth bass.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — The weather outlook is good for boat and shore fishing. Anglers have reported moderate success for striped bass, catfish and smallmouth bass. Cooler days are creating better fishing for bass and catfish. Largemouth bass are biting in the Overton Arm on plastics and swimbaits. Anglers are catching catfish in coves of the Las Vegas Bay area. The fish are taking cut anchovies and chicken livers.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are catching stripers throughout the lake, mostly on swimbaits and cut anchovies. The National Fish Hatchery plants rainbow trout every Friday at Willow Beach, making for good weekend fishing. Anglers are finding black bass holding along shelves in coves. Smallmouth bass are hitting plastics.

Laughlin — Stocked rainbow trout are providing good fishing below the dam through Casino Row. The fish are hitting on worms and PowerBait. Stripers averaging 2 to 3 pounds are biting jointed swimbaits and anchovies. Boaters and shore anglers are catching the line sides. Smallmouth bass are hitting Rat-L-Traps and plastic baits through the Big Bend area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers found good action for catfish over the weekend following a Nevada Department of Wildlife fish plant. Many were catching their three-fish limit. The fish are taking hot dogs and chicken gizzards. The year’s final catfish plant is planned for the last week of October. Young anglers have had fun catching small bluegill on worm pieces. The NDOW is asking anglers to dispose of unwanted fishing line and tackle in the yellow tackle recycle bins provided along the shoreline or in the trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Cold winds are moving through the area, bringing blowing dust and freezing overnight temperatures. Trout fishing should be good throughout the day, but be mindful of the winds. They can come up in a hurry. Olive and red flies and lures are effective for trout and bass.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Trout action is improving with the arrival of cooler weather. As aquatic vegetation thins, fish will become more active toward shore. Bass will hit crankbaits later in the day, and trout will take worms and spinners.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The weather is looking good for weekend anglers, though nighttime lows are projected to drop below freezing. The water level is low, and shorelines are muddy. Rainbow trout and bass are taking a variety of lures, flies, worms and commercial baits. Check for top-water activity to see if the fish are rising or holding low.

Nevada Department of Wildlife