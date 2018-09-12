Nevada fishing report, Sept. 12, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — With temperatures holding in the 100-degree range, anglers targeting striped bass have had better success jigging in deeper water. Despite the abundance of live bait, fish are hitting mostly on artificial lures. Sunrise continues to be the best time to hit the water. Black bass species are hitting occasionally on shad, but are primarily taking lures in about 45 to 60 feet of water.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Catfish have been hanging out in the backs of coves, and anglers are finding the best action for these fish at night. Anglers are using light-colored spinners for black bass, but have brought in catfish on them as well. The largemouth bass bite has been slow. Striped bass are being caught near Willow Beach or in coves. Most of the action is taking place during the early morning hours. Bluegill and redear sunfish are taking small jigs and night crawler pieces.

* LAUGHLIN — Fishing has been slow in the casino area, but the action does pick up when a school of stripers comes through the area. The area around Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area has been producing stripers in the 4- and 8-pound range. The fish are taking anchovies. Catfish are biting in the marshy area below Big Bend area.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish. The best action continues to be early in the morning and after sunset. For catfish, fish on the bottom with hot dog slices, night crawlers or stink bait. For bluegill, try small fly patterns, mealworms or small red worms. The next catfish plant is scheduled for the last week of September.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The action is good for bass and trout. The trout have been taking a variety of spinning lures and spoons, as well as PowerBait or night crawlers. With the hunting season open for mourning doves, outdoorsmen can follow up a morning in the field with a day of fishing.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — With overnight temperatures cooling significantly, the aquatic vegetation along the shorelines should start to back off soon. Trout and bass are hitting well on a variety of lures, flies and PowerBait in rainbow, orange or green colorations. The fish are also taking night crawlers.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The bass and crappie action has showed signs of slowing this past week, but jigs and small spinning lures are still producing some bites in the mornings. The trout bite has been improving as overnight temperatures continue to cool. The fish are taking spinners, spoons and flies, along with PowerBait in rainbow sparkle or the usual green or orange colorations.

* UPCOMING EVENT — National Public Lands Day is Sept. 22. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will join the National Park Service and other agencies to provide educational activities at the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park in Laughlin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for this or other classes, visit www.ndow.org/Education.