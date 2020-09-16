Nevada fishing report, Sept. 16, 2020

Hemenway and Temple Bar anglers have been catching stripers weighing more than 10 pounds. The best bite has been before sunrise on anchovies and shad jerkbaits.

Lake Mead — Hemenway and Temple Bar anglers have been catching stripers weighing more than 10 pounds. The best bite has been before sunrise on anchovies and shad jerkbaits. Largemouth bass action is on at Callville Bay and in the Overton Arm. Two- to 3-pound fish are taking topwater baits and soft plastics in the coves. Worms are producing bluegill and catfish catches in the Las Vegas Bay area.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers using trout swimbaits are catching 5- to 10-pound striped bass near Willow Beach. Early-morning kayakers are reporting fish up to 25 pounds. Lake Mohave anglers are reporting good fishing just above Davis Dam. Smallmouth bass are chasing imitation shad baits, and largemouth are hitting frogs and topwater baits. Fish are weighing up to 6 pounds. Anglers looking for catfish should use anchovies off the bottom near Cottonwood Cove at night.

Laughlin — The best striper action has been near Big Bend State Recreation Area and just below Davis Dam. Anchovies are the bait of choice, but shad lures also should attract fish. For better conditions, try fishing in the evening when less watercraft are out.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish. The best action continues to be in the mornings and at sunset. Catfish are taking worms and hot dogs. Bluegill are hitting on night crawler pieces and PowerBait grubs. Anglers are catching bass on crankbaits and plastics.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Trout have been taking a variety of spinners and spoons, as well as PowerBait and night crawlers, at Dacey Reservoir. Adams-McGill Reservoir action continues to be steady for bass despite seasonal weed growth. Bass are hitting plastics and Woolly Buggers. With dove season underway, visitors can hunt in the early mornings and again in the afternoons while fishing in between.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Cool nighttime temperatures are slowing aquatic vegetation, and it should be clearing up soon. Crappies are hitting on jigs and plastics back by the reeds. Trout and bass are hitting on spinners and night crawlers.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — An aquatic vegetation bed remains along much of the shoreline. Anglers are having success casting past the weeds. The trout bite is improving with overnight temperatures beginning to drop. Anglers are starting with trout at sunrise and fish throughout the day for bass and crappies. Fish are hitting spinning lures and jigs.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook and register-ed.com/programs/nevada/ for classes and webinars.

