86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Sports

Nevada fishing report, Sept. 16, 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 8:27 am
 

Lake Mead — Hemenway and Temple Bar anglers have been catching stripers weighing more than 10 pounds. The best bite has been before sunrise on anchovies and shad jerkbaits. Largemouth bass action is on at Callville Bay and in the Overton Arm. Two- to 3-pound fish are taking topwater baits and soft plastics in the coves. Worms are producing bluegill and catfish catches in the Las Vegas Bay area.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers using trout swimbaits are catching 5- to 10-pound striped bass near Willow Beach. Early-morning kayakers are reporting fish up to 25 pounds. Lake Mohave anglers are reporting good fishing just above Davis Dam. Smallmouth bass are chasing imitation shad baits, and largemouth are hitting frogs and topwater baits. Fish are weighing up to 6 pounds. Anglers looking for catfish should use anchovies off the bottom near Cottonwood Cove at night.

Laughlin — The best striper action has been near Big Bend State Recreation Area and just below Davis Dam. Anchovies are the bait of choice, but shad lures also should attract fish. For better conditions, try fishing in the evening when less watercraft are out.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish. The best action continues to be in the mornings and at sunset. Catfish are taking worms and hot dogs. Bluegill are hitting on night crawler pieces and PowerBait grubs. Anglers are catching bass on crankbaits and plastics.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Trout have been taking a variety of spinners and spoons, as well as PowerBait and night crawlers, at Dacey Reservoir. Adams-McGill Reservoir action continues to be steady for bass despite seasonal weed growth. Bass are hitting plastics and Woolly Buggers. With dove season underway, visitors can hunt in the early mornings and again in the afternoons while fishing in between.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Cool nighttime temperatures are slowing aquatic vegetation, and it should be clearing up soon. Crappies are hitting on jigs and plastics back by the reeds. Trout and bass are hitting on spinners and night crawlers.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — An aquatic vegetation bed remains along much of the shoreline. Anglers are having success casting past the weeds. The trout bite is improving with overnight temperatures beginning to drop. Anglers are starting with trout at sunrise and fish throughout the day for bass and crappies. Fish are hitting spinning lures and jigs.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook and register-ed.com/programs/nevada/ for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

MOST READ
1
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
2
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
3
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
4
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
5
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian B ...
Josh Jacobs continues to break tackles for Raiders
By / RJ

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs ran for 81 yards after contact on running plays, a full 87 percent of his 93 rushing yards against the Panthers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Chicago Bears free safety Tashaun Gipson (38) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) tackle Detroit Li ...
Was your bad beat as bad as these 5?
By / RJ

Leave it to the Detroit Lions to find a creative way to torture their backers, and sportsbook rules turned one easy winner into a refund.

The Palm Course at Angel Park Golf Club on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/L ...
Golf continues to thrive amid coronavirus pandemic
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

New data compiled by the National Golf Foundation show that rounds played this summer across the country, including in Southern Nevada, are up significantly from 2019.