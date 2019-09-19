Nevada fishing report, Sept. 18, 2019

The best fishing has come during the overnight hours at Lake Mead, with action slowing by 7 a.m. Anglers are catching catfish, bass and crappie out of Echo Bay.

Lake Mead — Anglers had a great weekend, as weather cooperated for the monthly Striper Club tournament. Striper boils were popping up all over the lake. Anglers experienced in catching live bait are finding the best action for striped bass. The best fishing has come during the overnight hours, with action slowing by 7 a.m. Anglers also are catching catfish, bass and crappie out of Echo Bay. Catfish mainly have been taking anchovies but also are hitting worms. Bass are biting on weighted plastics at the edges of deep vegetation.

Lake Mohave — The Willow Beach Fish Hatchery plants trout at Willow Beach every Friday. Trout anglers catch the fish with a variety of baits, including worms, PowerBait and lures. Striped bass key in on the trout, so trout imitations are a good choice. Farther south, catfish have been hanging in the backs of coves, with anglers having the most success at night. The Cottonwood Cove area has been productive. Anglers are using light-colored spinnerbaits for black bass and catfish. Most of the bass are hitting plastic baits near the edges of coves.

Laughlin — Striped bass are taking anchovies and deep-diving lures from Casino Row through Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Boaters and shore fishermen are catching fish. Catfish are biting in areas with heavy vegetation. The rainbow trout bite is slow, but the fish are taking worms and spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish. The best action continues to be in the mornings and at sunset. Catfish are taking worms and hot dogs. Bluegill are hitting on worm pieces and PowerBait grubs. Bass are hitting on Rat-L-Traps and plastics.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Trout have been taking a variety of spinners and spoons, as well as PowerBait and night crawlers, at Dacey Reservoir. Action on Adams-McGill Reservoir continues to be steady for bass despite seasonal weed growth. Bass are hitting plastics and flies. The Woolly Bugger always is a good choice. With temperatures starting to cool, dove hunters might find good hunting and fishing.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Cool nighttime temperatures are slowing aquatic vegetation growth. It should begin to clear soon. Crappie have been taking jigs and plastics. Trout and bass are hitting on spinners and night crawlers.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The trout bite is improving with overnight temperatures dropping. Anglers are catching trout in the mornings and bass and crappie throughout the day. The bass and crappie are hitting spinning lures and plastics.

Upcoming classes — Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about classes. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need valid Nevada fishing licenses to participate in most classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife