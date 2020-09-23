Nevada fishing report, Sept. 23, 2020

Jointed swimbaits in rainbow trout patterns are attracting stripers at Willow Beach on Lake Mohave. Catfish up to 5 pounds are hitting anchovies fished off the bottom overnight.

Lake Mead — Striper boils are most active in the early mornings and taper off by noon. Topwater lures such as Zara Spooks and shad lures are seeing the most action. Fish remain hungry after the boils slow, so try jigging lures to catch their attention again. Black bass are attacking frog lures, crankbaits and Ned rigs with green pumpkin worms fished near vegetation. Stink baits and anchovies are good choices for catfish in Las Vegas Bay.

Lake Mohave — Jointed swimbaits in rainbow trout patterns are attracting stripers at Willow Beach. Catfish up to 5 pounds are hitting anchovies fished off the bottom overnight. On the lake, stripers are showing a preference for jerkbaits and anchovies. Fish caught in Cottonwood Basin weigh between 2 and 6 pounds. Topwater lures are working for smallmouth bass near shelves, and largemouth bass are taking soft plastics at Katherine Landing.

Laughlin — The river is producing 1- to 2-pound striped bass, but anglers occasionally are catching bigger fish. One angler reported catching a 9-pound striper on a pencil popper. Rainbow trout fishing is slow, but a dry caddis fly might entice fish due to the river’s recent caddis hatch. Catfish are hiding in heavy vegetation and most likely will take bait fished off the bottom at night.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Most anglers are catching bluegill, green sunfish and bass. Bass are hitting plastics and spinnerbaits. Catfish are hitting night crawlers and hot dog pieces. Small hooks with mealworms and night crawler chunks are working best for bluegill and green sunfish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water levels remain low, with thick vegetation blocking some parts of the water. Fishing has been good on Dacey and Adams-McGill reservoirs with various flies and spinners. Fish are not being picky and range from 15 to 20 inches. Dove hunting season is underway. Fishing is good between morning and afternoon hunts.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Crappie action is picking up, with fish taking Hares Ear Nymphs and night crawlers suspended under bobbers. Trout action has been sluggish, but, with cooler overnight temperatures, it should pick up. Rooster Tails and other spinners are working best for trout slurping near the surface in the early mornings and at sunset.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout have been hitting combinations of night crawlers and mini-marshmallows. Spinners are luring fish in the early mornings and at sunset. Crappie and bass action has been good, with fish taking spinning lures and jigs.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook and Register-ed.com/programs/nevada/ for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife