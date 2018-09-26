Nevada fishing report, Sept. 26, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Anglers are catching striped bass with live shad. The baitfish can be found in the Vegas Wash area. Work the openings of coves and points for the stripers. The line sides are also taking anchovies and jigging spoons in about 60 to 80 feet of water. Some of the larger fish have been caught on swimbait in trout patterns.

* LAKE MOHAVE/WILLOW BEACH — Stripers have been active throughout the reservoir. Crankbaits, trout imitations and anchovies are catching the fish. Coves below Willow Beach are producing sunfish and stripers of 1 or 2 pounds. Anglers are catching rainbow trout after the weekly fish plants at Willow Beach. Rooster Tails, L’il Jakes, Super Dupers and Panther Martins will catch the fish, as will PowerBait in various colors. Rainbow with glitter is generally productive.

* LAUGHLIN — Anglers continue to catch a variety of fish, though fishing has slowed overall. Rainbow trout are hanging out around docks and in marshy coves. Rooster Tails and other spinners are generally a good bait choice. If you are getting bites but not hooking anything, try switching to worms. For catfish and stripers, anchovies are the go-to bait. With weather and water levels being unpredictable, shore fishing seems to be the best option. Black bass are biting on dark colored jigs below Casino Row.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is scheduled to plant catfish this week at the urban ponds. There will be one more catfish plant before rainbow trout plants begin. Those will begin once water temperatures are cool enough to sustain the fish. Bluegill, bass and catfish are still active and are being taken on a variety of baits and lures. Small hooks with mealworms or chunks of night crawlers are working the best for bluegill. Stink baits or night crawlers will catch catfish.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Water levels remain low, and aquatic vegetation continues to be a problem for some anglers on Cold Springs and Haymeadow. Fishing action has been good on Dacey, with anglers reporting that trout are hitting “everything thrown at them.” The fish are ranging from 15 to 20 inches.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Crappie action really picked up this week, with the fish taking Hares Ear nymphs for fly fishers and night crawlers suspended under a bobber for bait fishers. The trout action slowed down a bit this week, but with the cooler overnight temperatures, it should start picking up soon.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout have been hitting on night crawlers with a bit of mini-marshmallow, as well as chartreuse sparkle PowerBait. Crappie and bass action has been good, with the fish taking spinning lures and small jigs.

* UPCOMING EVENT — Fly Tying Tuesday will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the NDOW Las Vegas office. This free class is open to those who are 8 years of age and over who want to learn how to create their own fishing flies. For more information and to register visit: register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.