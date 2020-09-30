Nevada fishing report, Sept. 30, 2020

Striped bass averaging 2 pounds are hitting shad lures and anchovies for shore anglers and kayakers around Hemenway. The bite is best in the early morning and slows as temperatures rise.

Lake Mead — Striped bass averaging 2 pounds are hitting shad lures and anchovies for shore anglers and kayakers around Hemenway. The bite is best in the early mornings and slows as temperatures rise. Boils have been seen most often in Las Vegas Bay and near Temple Bar. Live shad can be netted in the Vegas Wash area and typically produce nice striper catches. Black bass action is slow and unpredictable. The most consistent action has been around Callville Bay on Ned rigs.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Stripers are boiling out of Cottonwood Cove and near Katherine Landing. Topwater baits are producing catches up to 7 pounds from sunrise to about noon. With water levels dropping, black bass are chasing gizzard shad and bluegill into the shallows. Anglers are reporting catches using shad lures and soft plastics. Anglers are enjoying catfish catches up to 5 pounds from the Willow Beach pier. Try fishing worms and anchovies near vegetation in the evening.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching a variety of fish along the Colorado River. Catfish and rainbow trout are hiding in marshy areas near docks and rocks. Spinners will entice trout, and anchovies are a go-to catfish bait. Anchovies work best for stripers. Boaters are reporting striped bass activity throughout Big Bend State Recreation Area, and shore anglers are having success when casting into the deeper water off points.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Cooler temperatures have pushed action later into the mornings. Catfish are taking hot dogs, shrimp and stink baits. Small bluegill and bass are taking chartreuse lures bigger than themselves. Anglers are encouraged to discard or recycle unwanted fishing line and tackle in trash cans or Sunset Park’s yellow receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of bird hunting and fall fishing, which can be some of the year’s best. Average daily temperatures in the 70s provide excellent fishing conditions, but brace for gusty winds.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The launch ramp is closed because of low water levels. Small watercraft that are not launching with trailers are allowed. Trout and crappie action has been good from shore. Night crawlers with mini marshmallows have worked best for rainbows. Fly-fishers are catching rainbows and crappies using Hares Ear Nymphs in olive and natural colors. Nighttime temperatures are dropping into the 30s, making trout fishing great for most of the day.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The weather is looking good for weekend anglers. Nighttime lows are projected for the 40s. The water level remains low, and shorelines are muddy, but fishing off the dam is good. Rainbow trout, crappie and small bass are taking lures off the top just after sunrise and before sunset. Rainbow PowerBait and night crawlers have been working well off the bottom for trout.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check the NDOW’s events on Facebook and Register-ed.com/programs/nevada/ for classes and webinars.

