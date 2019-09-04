Nevada fishing report, Sept. 4, 2019

The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted catfish at Veterans’ Memorial Park and Sunset Park last week, and Lorenzi and Floyd Lamb parks are on the schedule for this week.

Lake Mead — Anglers are landing great catches during the cooler times of the day. Black bass are hitting baits in the Overton Arm and Las Vegas Bay. Drop shots baited with soft plastics are catching the fish. Bluegill are hitting worm pieces in Government Wash and in coves near the dam. Striped bass are chasing threadfin shad outside of Hemenway Harbor and Government Wash. Anglers fishing along the shore have been pulling in catfish with deep-diving lures and anchovies.

Lake Mohave — Catfish are biting anchovies and crankbaits just off the bottom. At Willow Beach, rainbow trout are most active in the relatively cool hours of the morning. The fish are hitting spinners and minnow fly patterns. Anglers are reporting slow action for striped bass when using hardware, but boaters are catching stripers when using anchovies.

Laughlin — High temperatures are making fishing tough along the river, though stripers are taking anchovies and swimbaits right off the bottom. Anglers also are having luck with white and green lure variations. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted catfish at Veterans’ Memorial Park and Sunset Park last week. Lorenzi and Floyd Lamb parks are on the schedule for this week. Bass are hitting plastics at Floyd Lamb. Bluegill are hitting mealworms near shadows about 10 feet from shore.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Bass are taking dark-colored Woolly Buggers and plastics. Anglers are encountering seasonal weed growth along the shorelines. Some of the vegetation is bunching up in corners due to windy conditions. Adams-McGill Reservoir is producing a few nice trout and bass on deep-diving lures.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Boaters are catching bass and trout. The bass are taking dark-colored plastics, crankbaits and jigs. Rainbow trout are hitting rainbow-colored PowerBait and night crawlers. Persistent anglers are limiting out on trout in the mornings.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Weeds are thick along the shore, and the water level is down a bit. Anglers still are catching good bass and trout. Bass and crappie are hitting on jigs near the canyon. Trout are taking rainbow PowerBait and worms fished below a bobber. Anglers are having the best success in the mornings.

Upcoming classes — Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about fishing classes. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need valid Nevada fishing licenses to participate in most classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife