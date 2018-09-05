Nevada fishing report, Sept. 5, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Anglers enjoyed good fishing over the holiday weekend. Stripers are taking lures and jigs, while rattle baits and buzzbaits in silver patterns are getting the bites from bass. Sunset remains the most productive part of the fishing day, but night fishing can be very good, especially under a light. Spinnerbaits and plastics are catching black bass in the Boulder Basin and the Overton Arm. The lower Boulder Basin also has been giving up catfish in the 3- to 4-pound range.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Catfish action has been good at the south end of the reservoir. The fish are taking worms and anchovies fished off the bottom. Striped bass are biting jointed swimbaits. Fishing is slow for black bass, but the bluegill bite is good. Trout are biting on worms and spinners out of Willow Beach.

* LAUGHLIN — Striped bass and catfish are taking baits above Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area and through Casino Row. Stripers averaging between 1 and 3 pounds are mainly taking anchovies fished from boats and the shoreline. Some local anglers are recommending bait saver thread for keeping cut anchovies on your hook. Trout stocking below the dam should resume sometime in September.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fishing for bluegill and green sunfish remains good in most of the urban ponds. Catfish action has been good following the August plant. The fish are taking night crawlers, hot dog slices or chicken gizzards.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Reports from anglers have been good this week. One angler estimated that he caught and released as many as 60 small to medium-sized largemouth bass in just a few hours. He was fishing the upper end of Adams-McGill from a kayak. While daytime temperatures remain warm, overnight temperatures are beginning to drop. That has trout growing increasingly active, especially in the morning hours.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing action has been good for trout and bass, but the crappie bite has slowed. Trout are taking PowerBait in rainbow, orange or green colorations, as well as night crawlers.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The trout bite is starting to pick up with the dropping nighttime temperatures. The fish have been most active in the morning hours and after sunset. They are taking PowerBait in rainbow-sparkle, and also orange or green.

* UPCOMING EVENT — Registration is open for Fly Tying Tuesday on Sept. 18 at the NDOW office, 4747 Vegas Drive. The class will begin at 6 p.m. This is a free class for beginners and more advanced fly tiers, and all equipment and materials will be provided.