Nevada fishing report, Sept. 9, 2020

Shore anglers are catching 1- to 3-pound stripers along the Colorado River. Anchovies and trout-pattern lures are producing the most catches. Boaters are having better luck landing larger fish.

Lake Mead — Striped bass are chasing threadfin shad throughout Boulder Basin. Anglers are having success with chrome Rat-L-Traps and soft plastic swimbaits in shad patterns. Black bass prefer chartreuse-colored lures and Ned rigs in Overton Arm and Las Vegas Bay. Worms fished in Government Wash are attracting bluegill and catfish.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — High temperatures are making it tough to catch rainbow trout at Willow Beach. Stripers are hit or miss from the shoreline, but boaters are reporting success south of Willow Beach. Swimbaits and anchovies are producing catches. The striper bite is picking up in Cottonwood Basin. Fish up to 7 pounds have been hitting anchovies and trolled swimbaits. Green sunfish are taking spinners at Katherine Landing.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish. The best action continues to be early in the mornings and after sunset. Catfish are taking stink baits and hot dogs. Bluegill love mealworms, green grubs and night crawler pieces.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing slowed considerably during the recent heat wave but should pick up as temperatures fall. Trout like spinners, spoons, PowerBait and night crawlers. With dove season underway, visitors can enjoy wing shooting in the mornings and evenings, with fishing in between.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Trout and bass are hitting well on a variety of lures and flies, as well as taking a variety of PowerBait and night crawlers. Shoreline vegetation continues to create problems.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers are catching bass and crappie using jigs and small spinning lures. The best action occurs in the early mornings. The trout bite is improving as overnight temperatures fall. Anglers are using spinners, flies and PowerBait in sunset sparkle.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook and Register-ed.com/programs/nevada/ for information about classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife