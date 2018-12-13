Nevada Preps Athletes of the Week — Dec. 12

Sports

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Mason Engmann, Sierra Vista

The senior guard scored a team-best 19 points in an 83-78 overtime win over Shadow Ridge in the championship game of the Bulldog Invitational Tournament. In three games in the tournament, Engmann scored 63 points.

— —

Girls Basketball

Elise Young, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior guard scored 36 points in a 76-48 win at Cheyenne and had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 72-34 win over Bonanza. Young averaged 26.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games.

— —

Flag Football

Whitley Brow, Foothill

The senior caught six passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns and had three interceptions in a 32-26 win at Sierra Vista. She also had two TD receptions and two interceptions in a 29-18 home win over Clark.

— —

Wrestling

Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge

The senior went 5-0 with five pins in the 182-pound class to help the Mustangs finish second in the Mustang Stampede.

