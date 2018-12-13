Nevada Preps Athletes of the Week — Dec. 12

Athletes of the Week
Boys Basketball
Mason Engmann, Sierra Vista
The senior guard scored a team-best 19 points in an 83-78 overtime win over Shadow Ridge in the championship game of the Bulldog Invitational Tournament. In three games in the tournament, Engmann scored 63 points.
Girls Basketball
Elise Young, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior guard scored 36 points in a 76-48 win at Cheyenne and had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 72-34 win over Bonanza. Young averaged 26.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games.
Flag Football
Whitley Brow, Foothill
The senior caught six passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns and had three interceptions in a 32-26 win at Sierra Vista. She also had two TD receptions and two interceptions in a 29-18 home win over Clark.
Wrestling
Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge
The senior went 5-0 with five pins in the 182-pound class to help the Mustangs finish second in the Mustang Stampede.
