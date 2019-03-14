Nevada Preps high school boys volleyball preview

Palo Verde High School's Jared Brady (10) preps the ball for teammate Cooper Jarman (4) to spike it in the Sunset Region boys semifinal against Centennial High School at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Centennial won 25-21. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sky Pointe's Jaegen Driscoll is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Scott Solan practices with his club team the Vegas United at the Vegas United practice facility in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Centennial's Austin Anderson (12) blocks a shot from Foothill's Caleb Stearman (10) during the third set of the Class 4A state volleyball championship match at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boys volleyball players to watch

— Jared Brady, Palo Verde

The senior hitter had 318 kills, 47 aces, 94 digs, 30 blocks and hit .289 for the Panthers.

— Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe

The junior hitter had 477 kills, 282 digs and 48 aces while hitting .372 for the Class 3A state champions.

— Jaylen Harris, Arbor View

The senior hitter recorded 300 kills, 46 blocks and 57 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.

— Scott Solan, Palo Verde

The senior, who has committed to Pepperdine and played on the U.S. Youth National team last summer, is back after not playing high school volleyball last season.

— Caleb Stearman, Foothill

The senior middle blocker had 257 kills, 143 digs, 103 blocks and 69 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.

Teams to watch

— Palo Verde

The Panthers return five starters and should get a huge boost from 6-foot-8-inch opposite hitter Solan, who didn’t play last season.

— Foothill

The Falcons finished second in the state for the second time in three years last season and return four starters.

— Sky Pointe

The Eagles won the Class 3A state championship in their first season of competition and return five starters.

