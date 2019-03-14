Nevada Preps high school boys volleyball preview

Boys volleyball players to watch
— Jared Brady, Palo Verde
The senior hitter had 318 kills, 47 aces, 94 digs, 30 blocks and hit .289 for the Panthers.
— Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe
The junior hitter had 477 kills, 282 digs and 48 aces while hitting .372 for the Class 3A state champions.
— Jaylen Harris, Arbor View
The senior hitter recorded 300 kills, 46 blocks and 57 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.
— Scott Solan, Palo Verde
The senior, who has committed to Pepperdine and played on the U.S. Youth National team last summer, is back after not playing high school volleyball last season.
— Caleb Stearman, Foothill
The senior middle blocker had 257 kills, 143 digs, 103 blocks and 69 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.
Teams to watch
— Palo Verde
The Panthers return five starters and should get a huge boost from 6-foot-8-inch opposite hitter Solan, who didn’t play last season.
— Foothill
The Falcons finished second in the state for the second time in three years last season and return four starters.
— Sky Pointe
The Eagles won the Class 3A state championship in their first season of competition and return five starters.
