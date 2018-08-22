Nevada Preps high school girls volleyball preview

A look at some of the top players and teams for the volleyball season.

Gorman's Tommi Stockham (3) tips the ball over Shadow Ridge's Madison Norr (3) and Kahea Nihipali (11) during the Class 4A state volleyball championship game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Palo Verde's Arien Fafard (11) and Carli Tanner celebrate a point against Faith Lutheran during a high school volleyball game at Palo Verde High School Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won the best of five games. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Foothill's Whitley Brow bumps the ball against Coronado during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Sasha Bolla hits the ball against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Shadow Ridge's Natalie Nihipali (11) and Kizzy Rodriguez (4) sky for a block, as Palo Verde's Liz Gutierrez watches, during Tuesday's girls' volleyball match at Shadow Ridge. (Courtesy Shadow Ridge volleyball)

Top returning volleyball players

Whitley Brow, Foothill

The 5-foot-9-inch senior outside hitter posted 279 kills, 24 aces and 81 digs last season, and was key in helping the Falcons win a playoff match over Liberty in the Sunrise Region quarterfinals.

Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman

The 6-0 junior outside hitter had 343 kills, 34 blocks, 137 digs and 52 aces to lead the Gaels back to the state final. Stockham is committed to Southern California.

Sasha Bolla, Coronado

The 6-2 senior middle blocker had 180 kills and 77 blocks to lead the Cougars to the Sunrise Region championship and state tournament appearance.

Arien Fafard, Palo Verde

The 5-7 junior setter had 453 assists, 32 aces, 135 digs and 118 kills, and sparked the Panthers to a playoff win over Centennial in the Sunset Region quarterfinals.

Natalie Nihipali, Shadow Ridge

The 6-0 middle blocker had 155 kills and 63 blocks and helped the Mustangs win their first state championship.

Teams to watch

Shadow Ridge

The defending state champion Mustangs lose state player of the year Whittnee Nihipali to graduation and longtime coach Karissa Guthrie to retirement.

Bishop Gorman

The Gaels were 30-11 last season and advanced to the state championship game against Shadow Ridge.

Coronado

The Cougars were 27-10 and return 10 key players.

Palo Verde

The Panthers were 22-15 and return a bevy of players from last year’s roster.

Legacy

The Longhorns posted the best season in program history last year, winning 28 matches.

