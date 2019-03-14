Nevada Preps high school swimming and diving preview

Boulder City's Rose Pouch competes in the 200 individual medley at the Class 3A state swimming championships at UNLV on Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Tim Guesman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City's A.J. Pouch competes in the 200 breaststroke at the Class 3A state swimming championships at UNLV on Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Tim Guesman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy's McKay Mickelson is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys swimming team.

Green Valley's Matthew Myers is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys swimming team.

Coronado's Pilar Cohen is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state girls swimming team.

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Aimee Garcia, seen at a meet earlier this season, was one of 12 Lady Eagles named to the All-Sunrise League first team.

Olivia Gordon, of Bishop Gorman High School, competes in the Class 4A Sunset Region diving competition at UNLV's Buchanan Natatorium in Las Vegas on Monday, May 7, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Boys swimmers to watch

— Tyler Edlefsen, Palo Verde

The senior won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 50.4 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. He also placed second in the 100 breaststroke to help the Panthers claim their sixth consecutive team title.

— A.J. Pouch, Boulder City

The senior won the 200 individual medley in 1:50.46 and the 100 breaststroke in 55.35, setting Class 3A state meet records in both events.

— McKay Mickelson, Legacy

The junior won the 100 backstroke in 51.4 at the Class 4A state meet.

— Matthew Myers, Green Valley

The senior placed second in diving at the Class 4A state meet with a score of 408.45.

— Mason Romantic, Green Valley

The junior placed second in the 500 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He won the event at the Sunrise Region meet.

Girls swimmers to watch

— Pilar Cohen, Coronado

The sophomore won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.67 seconds and took the 100 freestyle in 52.01 at the Class 4A state meet.

— Aimee Garcia, Boulder City

The senior won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.68 and the 500 freestyle in 5:03.77 at the Class 3A state meet to help the Eagles win their sixth consecutive title.

— Olivia Gordon, Bishop Gorman

The junior won the Class 4A state diving title with a score of 501.25 points.

— Victoria Gutierrez, Palo Verde

The junior was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.

— Rose Pouch, Boulder City

The senior won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.8 and the 100 butterfly in 55.63 to lead the Eagles to the Class 3A state title. Both times were meet records.

Boys teams to watch

— Palo Verde

The Panthers are seeking their seventh consecutive state title after finishing 43 points ahead of Green Valley in the Class 4A state meet last season.

— Green Valley

The Gators were second in the Class 4A state meet last season and return some of the state’s best athletes in Myers and Romantic.

— Boulder City

The Eagles saw their streak of seven consecutive state titles end last season, but look to contend again behind senior A.J. Pouch.

Girls teams to watch

— Green Valley

The Gators won their first state title last season after three consecutive state runner-up finishes.

— Palo Verde

The Panthers finished second at the Class 4A state meet last season, ending their streak of three straight titles.

— Boulder City

The Eagles won their sixth consecutive Class 3A state title last season and return record-breaking senior Rose Pouch.

