|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Shadow Ridge
|12-0
|1
|2. Centennial
|18-2
|2
|3. Arbor View
|15-3
|5
|4. Rancho
|19-1
|3
|5. Coronado
|16-7
|4
|6. Basic
|15-5
|6
|7. Liberty
|8-2
|8
|8. Desert Oasis
|12-9
|10
|9. Palo Verde
|10-6
|7
|10. Sierra Vista
|7-6
|9
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|16-7
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|15-5
|2
|3. Chaparral
|13-3
|3
|4. Boulder City
|10-14
|4
|5. Mojave
|6-5
|—
Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — April 10
Here are the latest Class 4A and Class 3A softball rankings
April 10, 2019 - 2:49 pm