Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — April 10

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2019 - 2:49 pm
 
Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Shadow Ridge 12-0 1
2. Centennial 18-2 2
3. Arbor View 15-3 5
4. Rancho 19-1 3
5. Coronado 16-7 4
6. Basic 15-5 6
7. Liberty 8-2 8
8. Desert Oasis 12-9 10
9. Palo Verde 10-6 7
10. Sierra Vista 7-6 9
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 16-7 1
2. Moapa Valley 15-5 2
3. Chaparral 13-3 3
4. Boulder City 10-14 4
5. Mojave 6-5
