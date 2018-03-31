Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state boys basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Coronado's Jaden Hardy is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Desert Oasis' Jacob Heese is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Jalen Hill from Clark High School's basketball team is photographed in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Review-Journal. He is on the All-Star Team for Best of Nevada Preps. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Canyon Springs' Kevin Legardy is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Liberty's Julian Strawther is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Foothill's Marvin Coleman is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Sierra Vista's Maka Ellis is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Spanish Springs' Jalen Townsell is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Cimarron-Memorial High School basketball standout Brian Washington is photographed at the Review-Journal in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. He is on the Best of Nevada Preps All-Star Team. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Bishop Manogue's Gabe Bansuelo is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Clark High School basketball standout James Bridges is photographed in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Review-Journal. He is on the All-Star Team for Best of Nevada Preps. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Bishop Manogue's Kolton Frugoli is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Las Vegas High's Donovan Joyner is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys basketball team.

Democracy Prep High School basketball standout Najeeb Muhammad is photographed in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. He is on the All-Star Team for Best of Nevada Preps. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

First Team

Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman (6-6, F)

The senior averaged 22.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in helping the Gaels win their seventh consecutive state title. He was the Southwest League MVP and has signed with Washington.

Jaden Hardy, Coronado (6-4, G)

The freshman averaged 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in earning first-team All-Southeast League honors.

Jacob Heese, Desert Oasis (6-4, G)

The senior averaged 26.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Diamondbacks. He was a first-team All-Southwest League selection.

Jalen Hill, Clark (6-7, F)

The junior made the All-Southwest League first team. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Chargers, who reached the Sunset Region title game.

Kevin Legardy, Canyon Springs (6-1, G)

The senior was named the Northeast League MVP. He averaged 25.2 points and 3.2 assists in leading the Pioneers to the Class 4A state tournament.

Julian Strawther, Liberty (6-7, F)

The sophomore averaged 23.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in leading the Patriots to the Sunrise Region semifinals. He was a first-team All-Southeast League selection.

Second Team

Marvin Coleman, Foothill (6-3, G)

The senior was the Class 4A Southeast League MVP. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Maka Ellis, Sierra Vista (6-6, G)

The senior averaged 23.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in earning first-team All-Southwest League honors. He has committed to Columbia.

Noah Taitz, Bishop Gorman (6-3, G)

The sophomore averaged 17.5 points for the Gaels, who won their seventh consecutive state championship. He was on the All-Southwest League first team.

Jalen Townsell, Spanish Springs (6-7, F)

The senior averaged 21.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in leading the Cougars to the Class 4A state semifinals. He was the High Desert League Player of the Year.

Brian Washington, Cimarron-Memorial (6-5, F)

The senior averaged 16.1 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.6 blocked shots. He was the Northwest League MVP.

Moses Wood, Galena (6-8, F)

The senior averaged 20.0 points and was the Sierra League Player of the Year. He was an All-Northern Region pick and has signed with Tulane.

Third Team

Gabe Bansuelo, Bishop Manogue (6-0, G)

The junior averaged 18.3 points and shot 41.7 percent on 3-pointers in helping the Miners reach the Class 4A state title game. He made the All-Northern Region team.

James Bridges, Clark (6-5, G)

The senior averaged 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Sunset Region runner-up Chargers. Bridges made the All-Southwest League first team. He has committed to Sacramento State.

Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman (6-9, C)

The sophomore averaged 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks for the Gaels, who beat Bishop Manogue to win the Class 4A state title. Cottrell was a first-team All-Southwest League pick.

Kolton Frugoli, Bishop Manogue (6-3, G)

The junior averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Miners, who advanced to the Class 4A state title game. He made the All-Northern Region team.

Donovan Joyner, Las Vegas (5-9, G)

The senior averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals. He was a first-team All-Northeast League pick.

Najeeb Muhammad, Democracy Prep (6-0, G)

The junior averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Class 2A state champs. He was named the Class 2A state co-Player of the Year by coaches.

Coach of the Year

Freddie Banks, Canyon Springs

The Pioneers returned just two experienced players, but Banks guided the team to the Sunrise Region title and a berth in the Class 4A state tournament. Canyon Springs finished 24-3.

Honorable Mention

Cameron Burist, Liberty

Zach Burns, Fernley

Jarrod Burks, Arbor View

Tommy Challis, Reno

Drew Damboise, Damonte Ranch

Jaylen Fox, Faith Lutheran

Ke’Shawn Hall, Cheyenne

Ishon Hardin, Centennial

Jaylin Headen, Las Vegas

Culen Highbe, Pahranagat Valley

Anthony Hunter, Durango

Antwon Jackson, Clark

D.J. Panfili, Spanish Springs

Keith Seldon, Del Sol

Shawn Shumpert, Spring Mountain

Alexander Spaight, Canyon Springs

Jonathan Tendale, Chaparral

Mason Whittaker, Spanish Springs

Akeemis Williams, Democracy Prep

Matt Williams, Reed

Martell Williams, Silverado

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.