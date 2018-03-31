2018 All-State Boys Basketball Team

First Team
Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman (6-6, F)
The senior averaged 22.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in helping the Gaels win their seventh consecutive state title. He was the Southwest League MVP and has signed with Washington.
Jaden Hardy, Coronado (6-4, G)
The freshman averaged 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in earning first-team All-Southeast League honors.
Jacob Heese, Desert Oasis (6-4, G)
The senior averaged 26.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Diamondbacks. He was a first-team All-Southwest League selection.
Jalen Hill, Clark (6-7, F)
The junior made the All-Southwest League first team. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Chargers, who reached the Sunset Region title game.
Kevin Legardy, Canyon Springs (6-1, G)
The senior was named the Northeast League MVP. He averaged 25.2 points and 3.2 assists in leading the Pioneers to the Class 4A state tournament.
Julian Strawther, Liberty (6-7, F)
The sophomore averaged 23.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in leading the Patriots to the Sunrise Region semifinals. He was a first-team All-Southeast League selection.
Second Team
Marvin Coleman, Foothill (6-3, G)
The senior was the Class 4A Southeast League MVP. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Maka Ellis, Sierra Vista (6-6, G)
The senior averaged 23.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in earning first-team All-Southwest League honors. He has committed to Columbia.
Noah Taitz, Bishop Gorman (6-3, G)
The sophomore averaged 17.5 points for the Gaels, who won their seventh consecutive state championship. He was on the All-Southwest League first team.
Jalen Townsell, Spanish Springs (6-7, F)
The senior averaged 21.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in leading the Cougars to the Class 4A state semifinals. He was the High Desert League Player of the Year.
Brian Washington, Cimarron-Memorial (6-5, F)
The senior averaged 16.1 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.6 blocked shots. He was the Northwest League MVP.
Moses Wood, Galena (6-8, F)
The senior averaged 20.0 points and was the Sierra League Player of the Year. He was an All-Northern Region pick and has signed with Tulane.
Third Team
Gabe Bansuelo, Bishop Manogue (6-0, G)
The junior averaged 18.3 points and shot 41.7 percent on 3-pointers in helping the Miners reach the Class 4A state title game. He made the All-Northern Region team.
James Bridges, Clark (6-5, G)
The senior averaged 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Sunset Region runner-up Chargers. Bridges made the All-Southwest League first team. He has committed to Sacramento State.
Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman (6-9, C)
The sophomore averaged 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks for the Gaels, who beat Bishop Manogue to win the Class 4A state title. Cottrell was a first-team All-Southwest League pick.
Kolton Frugoli, Bishop Manogue (6-3, G)
The junior averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Miners, who advanced to the Class 4A state title game. He made the All-Northern Region team.
Donovan Joyner, Las Vegas (5-9, G)
The senior averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals. He was a first-team All-Northeast League pick.
Najeeb Muhammad, Democracy Prep (6-0, G)
The junior averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Class 2A state champs. He was named the Class 2A state co-Player of the Year by coaches.
Coach of the Year
Freddie Banks, Canyon Springs
The Pioneers returned just two experienced players, but Banks guided the team to the Sunrise Region title and a berth in the Class 4A state tournament. Canyon Springs finished 24-3.
Honorable Mention
Cameron Burist, Liberty
Zach Burns, Fernley
Jarrod Burks, Arbor View
Tommy Challis, Reno
Drew Damboise, Damonte Ranch
Jaylen Fox, Faith Lutheran
Ke’Shawn Hall, Cheyenne
Ishon Hardin, Centennial
Jaylin Headen, Las Vegas
Culen Highbe, Pahranagat Valley
Anthony Hunter, Durango
Antwon Jackson, Clark
D.J. Panfili, Spanish Springs
Keith Seldon, Del Sol
Shawn Shumpert, Spring Mountain
Alexander Spaight, Canyon Springs
Jonathan Tendale, Chaparral
Mason Whittaker, Spanish Springs
Akeemis Williams, Democracy Prep
Matt Williams, Reed
Martell Williams, Silverado
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.