2018 Nevada All-State Bowling Teams

BOYS
First Team
Cerell Cardines, Chaparral
Cardines posted a regular-season average of 225.6. He finished fourth at the Class 3A individual state tournament with a 580 series.
Zach Dobbs, Desert Oasis
Dobbs was the runner-up in the Class 4A state individual tournament with a 706 series. He had a 208.7 average during the regular season.
Andrew Guba, Spring Valley
Guba, who had a 227.9 regular-season average, helped the Grizzles capture the Class 4A state team title. He rolled a 735 series in the state semifinals and had a 268 game in the Sunset
Brendan Lindsey, Tech
Lindsey was the Class 3A state individual champion with a 674 series, including a 247 game. He averaged 209.6 during the regular season.
Kyle Wilson, Las Vegas
The Class 4A state individual champion rolled a 755 series in the finals. He had a 277 game in that event and posted a regular-season average of 224.0.
Second Team
Caleb Andrews, Clark
The 2017 individual state champion finished third in the Class 4A individual state tournament this season with a 623 series. Andrews posted a regular-season average of 198.8.
Elijah Lomotan, Eldorado
Lomotan averaged 214.8 during the regular season and helped the Sundevils advance to the Sunrise Region final as a team.
Ku’uleialoha Mortensen, Spring Valley
Mortensen was sixth at the Class 4A state individual tournament with a 500 series and helped the Grizzlies capture the 4A state team title. He averaged 214.0 during the regular season.
Skylur Pinkus, Del Sol
Pinkus helped the Dragons win the Class 3A state team title. He finished second at the 3A state individual tournament with a 654 series and posted a 195.1 average during the regular season.
Terrance Rock, Liberty
Rock averaged 213.5 during the regular season and placed fifth at the Class 4A state individual tournament with a 523 series.
Coach of the Year
Kyle Martin, Spring Valley
Martin guided the Grizzlies to their first Class 4A state team title with a 7-2 win over Sunrise Region champion Foothill. Spring Valley also won the Sunset Region girls team title.
Honorable Mention
Josue De Alba, Cheyenne
Carsten Henrikson, Eldorado
Brysen Mortensen, Spring Valley
Devyn Patalina, Bonanza
Kyle Rendon, Tech
GIRLS
First Team
Savannah Decker, Valley
Decker rolled a 695 series, including a 276 game, to win the Class 4A individual state tournament. She averaged 159.1 during the regular season.
Olivia Lampkin, Basic
Lampkin rolled a 728 series in the Class 4A state team championship, helping the Wolves beat Spring Valley 7-2 for the title. She averaged 201.2 in the regular season.
Eri Leong, Tech
Leong retained her Class 3A state individual championship by rolling a 582 series, including a 205 game. He had a 180.0 regular-season average and helped the Roadrunners win the Class 3A state team title.
Alexis Safley, Coronado
Safley led the Cougars to the Class 4A Sunrise Region final. She posted a 192.9 average during the regular season.
Faith Stratton, Spring Valley
Stratton averaged 187.3 during the regular season. She led the Grizzlies to the Class 4A Sunset Region title and a state runner-up finish.
Second Team
Vanessa Fuzie, Sierra Vista
Fuzie finished second in the Class 4A individual state tournament with a 638 series that included a 279 game. She averaged 169.2 during the regular season.
Jazlyn Jenkins, Durango
Jenkins placed fourth at the Class 4A state individual tournament with a 558 series. She averaged 162.4 during the regular season.
Jazelle Lampkin, Basic
Lampkin helped the Wolves capture the Class 4A Sunrise Region and state titles. She had a 184.7 average during the regular season.
Alayna Purdy, Coronado
Purdy posted a regular-season average of 179.2 and helped the Cougars finish second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region team tournament.
Angelica Rosado, Tech
Rosado placed third in the Class 3A state individual tournament with a 460 series. She averaged 185.0 during the regular season and helped the Roadrunners to the 3A state team title.
Coach of the Year
April Borsack, Basic
Borsack coached the Wolves to the Class 4A girls team championship with a 7-2 victory over Spring Valley.
Honorable Mention
Alexis Cassman, Shadow Ridge
Makenzie Derezotes, Arbor View
Heather Holman, Eldorado
Lileya Kobos, Arbor View
Justyce McCoy, Western
