2019 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Swimming Team
Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state boys swimming team.
First Team
Kaikea Crews, Truckee
The sophomore broke his state records in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle at the Class 3A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team at state.
Tyler Edlefsen, Palo Verde
The senior won the 200 individual medley title by more than six seconds and won the 100 breaststroke at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team at state.
Sawyer Grimes, Centennial
The junior finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 500 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished fourth and the 200 freestyle relay team that placed fifth at state.
Joseph Gutierrez, Palo Verde
The senior finished second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team and on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team at state.
Luke Hobson, Reno
The sophomore was the Class 4A state champion in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Nikita Nazarov, Sierra Vista
The junior won the 100 freestyle and was third in the 100 backstroke in the Class 4A state meet.
Alesandro Ongaro, Green Valley
The senior won the 100 butterfly and was second in the 200 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team and the runner-up 200 freestyle relay team at state.
A.J. Pouch, Boulder City
The senior broke his Class 3A state record in the 200 individual medley and won the 100 breaststroke in the Class 3A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at state.
Jalen Tsuchiyama-Sando, Coronado
The senior placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team and third-place 400 freestyle relay team at state.
Second Team
Caleb Gould, Spring Valley
The junior finished second in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 butterfly in the Class 4A state meet.
Ethan Houck, Palo Verde
The junior finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet.
Payton Lee, Spanish Springs
The senior set a state record with 581.15 points in winning the Class 4A state diving title.
Justin LoPresto, Douglas
The sophomore was the Class 4A state champion in the 50 freestyle and finished fourth in the 100 butterfly at state. He also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that placed third at state.
Michael Luna, Coronado
The junior finished second in the 100 freestyle and placed fourth in the 200 individual medley at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay and runner-up 200 medley relay teams at state.
McKay Mickelson, Legacy
The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100 backstroke and finished sixth in the 200 individual medley in the state meet.
Owen Otuafi, Reed
The sophomore placed third in the 100 breaststroke and finished fifth in the 50 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished fifth at state.
Joseph Purdy, Boulder City
The sophomore was the Class 3A state champion in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. He also swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that won the state title and the 200 medley relay team that placed second.
Mason Romantic, Green Valley
The junior finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team at state.
Coach of the Year: Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde
The 15th-year coach guided the Panthers to their seventh consecutive Class 4A state title.
Honorable mention
Bronson Benes, Centennial
Jack Gallob, Faith Lutheran
Gavin Gould, Spring Valley
Taven Hendrex, Legacy
Luke Hodes, North Valleys
Christian Labrador, Desert Oasis
Morgan Ma, Bishop Gorman
Andrew Mason, Shadow Ridge
Nathan McAlister, Reno
Nicholas Melsheimer, Carson
Jared Miao, Coronado
Sia Mirzazdeh, Las Vegas
Matthew Myers, Green Valley
Daniel Nikoloff, Coronado
Evan Opsal, Truckee
Roman Rozbitskyy, Green Valley
Aidan White, Valley
Spencer Wilkinson, Coronado