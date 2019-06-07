Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state boys swimming team.

First Team

Kaikea Crews, Truckee

The sophomore broke his state records in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle at the Class 3A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team at state.

Tyler Edlefsen, Palo Verde

The senior won the 200 individual medley title by more than six seconds and won the 100 breaststroke at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team at state.

Sawyer Grimes, Centennial

The junior finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 500 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished fourth and the 200 freestyle relay team that placed fifth at state.

Joseph Gutierrez, Palo Verde

The senior finished second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team and on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team at state.

Luke Hobson, Reno

The sophomore was the Class 4A state champion in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Nikita Nazarov, Sierra Vista

The junior won the 100 freestyle and was third in the 100 backstroke in the Class 4A state meet.

Alesandro Ongaro, Green Valley

The senior won the 100 butterfly and was second in the 200 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team and the runner-up 200 freestyle relay team at state.

A.J. Pouch, Boulder City

The senior broke his Class 3A state record in the 200 individual medley and won the 100 breaststroke in the Class 3A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at state.

Jalen Tsuchiyama-Sando, Coronado

The senior placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team and third-place 400 freestyle relay team at state.

Second Team

Caleb Gould, Spring Valley

The junior finished second in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 butterfly in the Class 4A state meet.

Ethan Houck, Palo Verde

The junior finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet.

Payton Lee, Spanish Springs

The senior set a state record with 581.15 points in winning the Class 4A state diving title.

Justin LoPresto, Douglas

The sophomore was the Class 4A state champion in the 50 freestyle and finished fourth in the 100 butterfly at state. He also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that placed third at state.

Michael Luna, Coronado

The junior finished second in the 100 freestyle and placed fourth in the 200 individual medley at the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay and runner-up 200 medley relay teams at state.

McKay Mickelson, Legacy

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100 backstroke and finished sixth in the 200 individual medley in the state meet.

Owen Otuafi, Reed

The sophomore placed third in the 100 breaststroke and finished fifth in the 50 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished fifth at state.

Joseph Purdy, Boulder City

The sophomore was the Class 3A state champion in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. He also swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that won the state title and the 200 medley relay team that placed second.

Mason Romantic, Green Valley

The junior finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. He also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team at state.

Coach of the Year: Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde

The 15th-year coach guided the Panthers to their seventh consecutive Class 4A state title.

Honorable mention

Bronson Benes, Centennial

Jack Gallob, Faith Lutheran

Gavin Gould, Spring Valley

Taven Hendrex, Legacy

Luke Hodes, North Valleys

Christian Labrador, Desert Oasis

Morgan Ma, Bishop Gorman

Andrew Mason, Shadow Ridge

Nathan McAlister, Reno

Nicholas Melsheimer, Carson

Jared Miao, Coronado

Sia Mirzazdeh, Las Vegas

Matthew Myers, Green Valley

Daniel Nikoloff, Coronado

Evan Opsal, Truckee

Roman Rozbitskyy, Green Valley

Aidan White, Valley

Spencer Wilkinson, Coronado