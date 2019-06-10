2019 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Track Team

Faith Lutheran's Aidan Baughan is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys track team.

First Team

Aidan Baughan, Faith Lutheran

The junior placed second in the Class 4A state meet in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600.

Miles Davis, Las Vegas

The junior finished second in the Class 4A state meet in the 400 and ran on the winning 800 relay team at state. He also finished third in the 200 in the Mountain Region meet. He ran the third-fastest 200 and the fastest 400 (47.92 seconds) in the state this year.

Christian Franklin, Valley

The junior ran the fastest time in the state this year in winning the Class 3A state championship in the 800. He also was the Class 3A state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, running the third-fastest times in the state this year in both events.

Dontell Jackson, Bishop Manogue

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the triple jump, posting the best distance in the state this year (47 feet, 3 inches). He had the top four efforts in the triple jump in the state this season.

Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the long jump and finished second in the 200 and third in the 100 in the Class 4A state meet. He also ran on the winning 400 relay team at state. His effort of 24-2½ in the long jump at the state meet was the best mark in the state this year.

Corey Moore, Liberty

The senior was the Class 4A state champion and posted the best marks in the state in the shot put and discus. His throw of 200-11 in the discus April 6 was the ninth-best mark in the nation this year. Only three athletes threw the discus farther than Moore.

Conner Nicholas, Desert Oasis

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Noah Norris, Centennial

The sophomore was the Class 4A state champion in the 800 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay and runner-up 1,600 relay teams at state. His time of 1:57.04 in the 800 at the state meet was the second-fastest in the state this year.

Rome Odunze, Bishop Gorman

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 200 and placed fourth in the 100 in the state meet. He also ran on the winning 400 relay team at state. His time of 21.25 in the 200 at state was the fastest time in the state.

Devyn Perkins, Las Vegas

The junior finished second in the 100 in the Class 4A state meet and ran on the winning 800 relay team at state.

Noah Thompson, Mojave

The senior was the Class 3A state champion in the 100 and 200. He also ran on the state champion 800 relay team that set a Class 3A state record with a time of 1:27.92. His time of 10.55 in the 100 at the state finals was the fastest in Nevada this year.

Matthew Williams, Reed

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the 110 hurdles and high jump. He also finished third in the triple jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles at the state meet. His winning marks in the 110 hurdles (14.31) and the high jump (6-7) were the best in the state this year.

Second Team

Malachi Bibbs, Reed

The sophomore finished fourth in the 200 at the Class 4A state meet. He also ran on the 400 relay team that placed third and the 800 relay team that placed fourth at state. His time of 10.61 in the 100 on April 12 was the third-fastest in the state this year.

Zion Branch, Bishop Gorman

The freshman placed second in the triple jump and third in the 110 hurdles in the Class 4A state meet. His effort of 46-6¾ in the state meet was the fifth-best triple jump in the state this year.

Keaton Daniel, Coronado

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the pole vault and set the best mark in the state this year April 5 when he cleared 16-5.

Sean Grinsell, Reno

The senior took second in the 110 hurdles in the Class 4A state meet with the third-fastest time in the state this year (14.34). He also placed fifth in the state in the high jump.

Elijah Hernandez, Coronado

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 400, running the state’s second-fastest time of the year (48.17). He also ran on the 800 relay team that finished fifth at state.

J.D. Kolb, McQueen

The senior placed third in the long jump and eighth in the 200 in the Class 4A state meet. He also ran on the 1,600 relay team that finished fifth in the state meet and on the winning 400 relay team in the Northern Region meet.

Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran

The senior was the Class 1A state champion in the 3,200 and ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams at state. He also finished second in the 1,600 at state. His time of 9:22.67 in the 3,200 on April 20 was the fastest in the state this year.

Jerry Martin, Legacy

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100, running the second-fastest time in the state this year (10.57). He also ran on the 400 relay team that finished sixth in the state meet.

Donovan Smith, Bishop Gorman

The junior placed third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles in the Class 4A state meet.

Massimiliano Swenson, Bishop Gorman

The senior finished second in the Class 4A state meet in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200. He also ran on the 3,200 relay team that placed fifth in the state meet. His time of 4:19.63 in the 1,600 on March 30 was the fastest by a Nevada runner this year, and he ran the second-fastest time in the state in the 3,200 (9:34.08) on March 16.

Marqis Turner, Centennial

The senior finished third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump in the Class 4A state meet.

Justin Watterson, Coronado

The junior ran the state’s fastest time in the 300 hurdles (37.40) en route to winning the state championship. He also finished eighth in the state meet in the 110 hurdles.

Coach of the Year: Scott Cooley, Bishop Gorman

The ninth-year coach guided the Gaels to their second straight Class 4A state championship.

Honorable mention

Jordan Clayton, Sierra Vista

Alden Cocanour, Reed

Jack Gordon, Faith Lutheran

Matthew Gordon, Galena

Jose Granados, Beatty

Torian Hammond, Canyon Springs

Devinn Houston, Mojave

Michael Jefferson, Spanish Springs

Jeramiah Jones, Desert Pines

Daniel Krynzel, Green Valley

Harris MacLean, Galena

Joren McKeever, Basic

Alex Miller, Centennial

Montana Montgomery, Truckee

Niklas Pietzke, Incline

Jonathan Powell, Spring Valley

Justice Rice-Misa, Sparks

Damian Smith, Shadow Ridge

Noah Smith, Lincoln County

Ronald Stephenson, Sierra Vista

Sever Stewart, Faith Lutheran

Colby Thomas, Reno

David Warren, Mojave

Cervontes White, Liberty