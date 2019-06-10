2019 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Volleyball Team
Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.
First Team
T.J. Blanchard-Davis, Mojave
The junior was the only returning starter for the Rattlers and led the team to the Class 3A state title. He was named the Player of the Year on the Class 3A All-Southern Nevada team.
Jared Brady, Palo Verde
The senior had 321 kills, 27 blocks and 161 digs this season in helping the Panthers win the Class 4A state title.
Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe
The junior set a state record with 652 kills and had 159 blocks in helping the Eagles reach the Class 3A state final.
Cooper Jarman, Palo Verde
The junior had 945 assists, 42 aces, 36 blocks and 162 digs in helping the Panthers to the Class 4A state title.
Justin Madsen, Centennial
The senior had 298 kills, 58 aces, 48 blocks and 207 digs.
Scott Solan, Palo Verde
The senior had 279 kills, 45 aces and 54 blocks in helping the Panthers win the Class 4A state title. He was named the Player of the Year on the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada team.
Caleb Stearman, Foothill
The senior had 443 kills, 415 assists, 56 aces, 101 blocks and 131 digs and helped the Falcons reach the Class 4A state semifinals. He was named the Desert Region Player of the Year.
Alex White, Coronado
The senior had 816 assists, 171 digs and 25 blocks in helping the Cougars reach the Class 4A state final.
Alex Winiarczyk, Coronado
The senior had 240 kills and 182 digs in helping the Cougars advance to the Class 4A state final.
Tyler Worthington, Arbor View
The senior had 590 digs — third-most in state history — and 74 aces in helping the Aggies advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Second Team
Kilmor Amor, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior had 144 kills, 475 assists, 61 aces, 29 blocks and 149 digs.
Gideon Belnap, Arbor View
The senior had 500 kills and 175 digs in helping the Aggies advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Nahmani Brown, Centennial
The senior had 349 kills and 89 blocks.
Jacob Ceci, Coronado
The freshman had 354 kills, 76 aces, 49 blocks and 201 digs in helping the Cougars advance to the Class 4A state final.
Kyle Cronic, Green Valley
The junior had 426 kills, 41 aces, 53 blocks and 192 digs.
Jaylen Harris, Arbor View
The senior had 364 kills, 63 blocks and 169 digs in helping the Aggies advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Chandler Higbee, Foothill
The senior had 554 assists and 49 aces in helping the Falcons advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Croix Reganit, Sierra Vista
The junior had 260 kills, 63 blocks and 226 digs.
Andrew Shiheiber, Centennial
The senior had 1,142 assists, 118 digs and 45 blocks.
Andrew Tingey, Palo Verde
The senior had 208 kills and 71 blocks in helping the Panthers win the Class 4A state title.
Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson, Coronado
The ninth-year coach returned seven lettermen from a team that advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals last year and took it to a second-place finish at state.
Honorable Mention
Justin Ahlstrom, Shadow Ridge
Taveon Alexander, Mojave
Karson Bailey, Boulder City
Josh Bastin, Desert Oasis
Pascal Chavez, Liberty
Andrew Corales, Coronado
Jackson Fife, Palo Verde
Braetin Foster, Durango
Jaelin Gray, Las Vegas
Evan Hartshorn, Palo Verde
Boen Huxford, Boulder City
Sebastian James, Mojave
Bradley Johnson, Bishop Gorman
Preston Jorgensen, Boulder CIty
Cole Kahle, Centennial
Tim Kedrowski, Durango
Jordan Kirk, Shadow Ridge
Garin MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge
Alejandro Marin, Del Sol
Liam Morrissey, Desert Oasis
Alan Ramos-Flores, Del Sol
Max Senior, Arbor View
Jordan Wafer, Liberty
Brock Weaver, Foothill