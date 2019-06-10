Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

Mojave's T.J. Blanchard-Davis is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Jared Brady is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

Sky Pointe's Jaegen Driscoll is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Cooper Jarman is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Justin Madsen is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Scott Solan is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Caleb Stearman is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team. Photo courtesy Dorian Studios

Coronado's Alex White is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

Coronado's Alex Winiarczyk is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys volleyball team.

First Team

T.J. Blanchard-Davis, Mojave

The junior was the only returning starter for the Rattlers and led the team to the Class 3A state title. He was named the Player of the Year on the Class 3A All-Southern Nevada team.

Jared Brady, Palo Verde

The senior had 321 kills, 27 blocks and 161 digs this season in helping the Panthers win the Class 4A state title.

Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe

The junior set a state record with 652 kills and had 159 blocks in helping the Eagles reach the Class 3A state final.

Cooper Jarman, Palo Verde

The junior had 945 assists, 42 aces, 36 blocks and 162 digs in helping the Panthers to the Class 4A state title.

Justin Madsen, Centennial

The senior had 298 kills, 58 aces, 48 blocks and 207 digs.

Scott Solan, Palo Verde

The senior had 279 kills, 45 aces and 54 blocks in helping the Panthers win the Class 4A state title. He was named the Player of the Year on the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada team.

Caleb Stearman, Foothill

The senior had 443 kills, 415 assists, 56 aces, 101 blocks and 131 digs and helped the Falcons reach the Class 4A state semifinals. He was named the Desert Region Player of the Year.

Alex White, Coronado

The senior had 816 assists, 171 digs and 25 blocks in helping the Cougars reach the Class 4A state final.

Alex Winiarczyk, Coronado

The senior had 240 kills and 182 digs in helping the Cougars advance to the Class 4A state final.

Tyler Worthington, Arbor View

The senior had 590 digs — third-most in state history — and 74 aces in helping the Aggies advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Second Team

Kilmor Amor, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior had 144 kills, 475 assists, 61 aces, 29 blocks and 149 digs.

Gideon Belnap, Arbor View

The senior had 500 kills and 175 digs in helping the Aggies advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Nahmani Brown, Centennial

The senior had 349 kills and 89 blocks.

Jacob Ceci, Coronado

The freshman had 354 kills, 76 aces, 49 blocks and 201 digs in helping the Cougars advance to the Class 4A state final.

Kyle Cronic, Green Valley

The junior had 426 kills, 41 aces, 53 blocks and 192 digs.

Jaylen Harris, Arbor View

The senior had 364 kills, 63 blocks and 169 digs in helping the Aggies advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Chandler Higbee, Foothill

The senior had 554 assists and 49 aces in helping the Falcons advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Croix Reganit, Sierra Vista

The junior had 260 kills, 63 blocks and 226 digs.

Andrew Shiheiber, Centennial

The senior had 1,142 assists, 118 digs and 45 blocks.

Andrew Tingey, Palo Verde

The senior had 208 kills and 71 blocks in helping the Panthers win the Class 4A state title.

Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson, Coronado

The ninth-year coach returned seven lettermen from a team that advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals last year and took it to a second-place finish at state.

Honorable Mention

Justin Ahlstrom, Shadow Ridge

Taveon Alexander, Mojave

Karson Bailey, Boulder City

Josh Bastin, Desert Oasis

Pascal Chavez, Liberty

Andrew Corales, Coronado

Jackson Fife, Palo Verde

Braetin Foster, Durango

Jaelin Gray, Las Vegas

Evan Hartshorn, Palo Verde

Boen Huxford, Boulder City

Sebastian James, Mojave

Bradley Johnson, Bishop Gorman

Preston Jorgensen, Boulder CIty

Cole Kahle, Centennial

Tim Kedrowski, Durango

Jordan Kirk, Shadow Ridge

Garin MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge

Alejandro Marin, Del Sol

Liam Morrissey, Desert Oasis

Alan Ramos-Flores, Del Sol

Max Senior, Arbor View

Jordan Wafer, Liberty

Brock Weaver, Foothill