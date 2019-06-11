2019 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Track Team

Centennial's Quincy Bonds is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls track team.

First Team

Quincy Bonds, Centennial

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles and finished third in the state meet in the 100. She also ran on the winning 400 relay team at state. Her times of 14.25 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 43.71 in the 300 hurdles were the best in the state this year.

Kennedy Brace, Centennial

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 400 and placed third in the state in the 200. She also ran on the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams in the state meet. Her time of 54.82 in the 400 was the fastest in the state this year.

Carissa Buchholz, South Tahoe

The junior was the Class 3A state champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Her time of 5:09.34 in the 1,600 was the fifth-fastest by a Nevada female athlete this year.

Raquel Chavez, Basic

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the 3,200 and finished second in the 1,600. Her 3,200 time of 10:57.27 on March 16 was the fastest by a Nevada female athlete this year.

Grace Cunningham, Silverado

The sophomore was the Class 4A state champion in the high jump and finished fifth in the state in the long jump. She also ran on the 800 relay team that placed third and the 400 relay team that was eighth at state. Her effort of 5 feet, 9 inches in the high jump March 9 was the top mark in the state this year.

Amir’a Edmond, Rancho

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100 and 200. Her time of 11.68 in the 100 at the state meet was the fastest in the state this year, and her Mountain Region preliminary time of 24.27 was the fastest 200 in the state. She also ran on the 400 relay team that placed second at the state meet.

Ashley Moore, Centennial

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the triple jump and long jump. She also placed second in the 100 hurdles and ran on the winning 400 relay team at state. She registered the best marks in the state in the long jump (19-3¾) and the triple jump (41-11½).

Roxann Patterson, Reed

The senior finished third in the Class 4A state meet in the 400 and fourth in the 100 and 200. She also ran on the 1,600 relay team that finished fourth in the state meet.

Abigail Pradere, Carson

The senior ran the best times in the state this year in winning the 800 (2:12.5) and 1,600 (5:01.27) at the Class 4A state meet. She also ran on the 1,600 relay team that placed fifth at state.

Kapua Pulotu, Sunrise Mountain

The senior was the Class 3A state champion in the shot put and discus. She was No. 2 behind Liberty’s Aaliyah Soa on the state’s honor roll in the discus.

Aniya Smith, Rancho

The senior was the Class 4A state runner-up in the 100 and 200. She was the state’s second-fastest runner overall in both events, behind teammate Amir’a Edmond. Smith also ran on the 400 relay team that finished second in the state meet.

Aaliyah Soa, Liberty

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the shot put and discus. Her effort of 44-5¾ at the state meet was the best shot put mark in the state this year. She also had the best discus effort in the state with a mark of 164-0 on March 30.

Second Team

Sarriah Brown, Sierra Vista

The senior finished third in the Class 4A state meet in the 800 meters and ran the fastest preliminary time in the 1,600 in the Mountain Region meet. She also ran on the second-place 1,600 relay team and the third-place 3,200 relay team at state.

Ajanae Cressey, Sierra Vista

The sophomore finished fourth in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump, fifth in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles in the Class 4A state meet.

Annika Dixon, Galena

The junior placed second in the Class 4A state meet in the long jump.

Charleyanse Howard, Del Sol

The junior was the Class 3A state champion in the 100, 200 and triple jump and placed eighth in the state meet in the high jump.

Alexi Johnson, Faith Lutheran

The senior finished second in the 800 in the Class 4A state meet, running the second-fastest time (2:14.54) in the state all year. She also ran on the 3,200 relay team that placed fourth in the state meet.

Cheyenne Jones, Centennial

The senior finished third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles in the Class 4A state meet. She also ran on the winning 1,600 relay team at state.

Toni Mack, Silverado

The sophomore placed second in the Class 4A state meet in the triple jump.

LaDavia Pierson, Eldorado

The junior placed fourth in the Mountain Region meet in the 100 and 200.

Emilia Puskas, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore finished fourth in the 1,600, sixth in the 3,200 and seventh in the 800 at the Class 4A state meet.

Sierrah Rivera, Green Valley

The senior finished sixth in the 100, 200 and 400 in the Class 4A state meet and was a part of the 1,600 relay team that finished eighth at state.

Endya Scott, Desert Oasis

The junior was the Class 4A state runner-up in the 400 and finished fifth in the 200.

Samantha Sheppard-Moore, Reno

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the pole vault. Her mark of 11-10 in the Northern League Championships meet was the best in the state this year.

Coach of the Year: Jerry Oliver, Silverado

The 15th-year coach helped the Skyhawks to their first region title in eight years and a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state meet.

Honorable mention

Malaya Abueg, Bishop Gorman

Maya Aiyuk, McQueen

Ashley Britt, Carson

Audrey Dayton, Sierra Vista

Jazmin Felix, Desert Pines

A.J. Hurt, North Tahoe

Jasmine Kaufman, Mojave

Carley Legenbauer, Damonte Ranch

Rylie Lusk, Spring Creek

A’lexis Mathis, Canyon Springs

Emily McNeely, Sierra Lutheran

Kayla Provost, Douglas

Josephine Ruggieri, Centennial

Ava Seelenfreund, Truckee

Madelyn Shipman, McQueen

Zsofia Simon, Shadow Ridge

Merce Tarrayo, Carson

Erin Thompson, Faith Lutheran

Samantha Valele, McQueen

Alayna Verner, Silverado

Carly Waller, McQueen

Payge Walz, Spring Creek

Amari Washington, Shadow Ridge

Hannah Watson, Moapa Valley