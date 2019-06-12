2019 Nevada Preps All-State Softball Team
Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-State Softball Team.
First Team
P — Shelby Basso, Basic
The junior went 22-6 with two saves and a 1.74 ERA. She struck out 262 and walked 49 in 189 innings. She also hit .488 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs in helping the Wolves reach the Class 4A state tournament.
P — Jasmine Martin, Shadow Ridge
The junior went 20-2 with two saves and a 1.78 ERA. She struck out 153 and walked 27 in 114 innings. She also hit .466 with four homers and 37 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.
P — Amanda Sink, Centennial
The senior went 16-2 with a 0.99 ERA. She struck out 198 and walked 27 in 120⅓ innings for the Bulldogs, who qualified for the Class 4A state tournament.
P — Ashley Ward, Coronado
The senior went 20-7 with one save and a 2.45 ERA. She struck out 201 and walked 55 in 174 innings. She also hit .524 with 21 doubles, three homers and 48 RBIs in helping the Cougars win the Desert Region tournament and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up.
C — Caitlin Covington, Shadow Ridge
The senior hit .465 with eight homers and 42 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.
C — Sanoe Helenihi, Basic
The senior hit .526 with 14 doubles, nine homers and 34 RBIs for the Wolves, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.
IF — Mya’Liah Bethea, Cimarron-Memorial
The junior hit .586 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.
IF — Trinity Brandon, Arbor View
The freshman hit .509 with nine doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 65 RBIs.
IF — Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge
The freshman hit .449 with six homers and 34 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.
IF — Paige Sinicki, Coronado
The sophomore hit .452 with 11 doubles, seven triples, five homers and 32 RBIs as the leadoff hitter. She also scored 61 runs and helped Coronado win the Desert Region tournament and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up.
IF — Alyssa Stanley, Shadow Ridge
The senior hit .513 with 12 doubles, nine homers and 43 RBIs. She also drew 20 walks. She went 10-0 with one save, a 1.81 ERA and 74 strikeouts against 10 walks in 62 innings for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.
OF — Deanna Barrera, Centennial
The senior hit .381 with 13 doubles, 12 homers and 58 RBIs. She also drew 26 walks. Barrera was 8-3 with a 1.62 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 innings.
OF — Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge
The senior hit .529 with nine doubles, eight triples, 10 homers and 33 RBIs. She also scored 52 runs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.
OF — Ashlynn Heck, Centennial
The senior hit .434 with 10 doubles, three homers and 31 RBIs in helping the Bulldogs advance to the Class 4A state tournament.
OF — Alysa Micone, Spanish Springs
The junior hit .439 with nine doubles, six triples, five homers and 34 RBIs for the Class 4A Northern Region champion Cougars.
UTL — Abby Hanley, Centennial
The senior hit .423 with 23 RBIs and went 10-3 with a 1.44 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 63⅓ innings for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.
UTL — Hailey Merlino, Bishop Manogue
The senior hit .464 with 11 doubles, eight homers and 56 RBIs.
UTL — Alyssa Smokey, Douglas
The senior hit .543 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. She also went 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 79⅔ innings.
Second Team
P — Tyra Clary, Spanish Springs
The junior went 19-5 with a 1.87 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 153⅔ innings for the Northern Region champion Cougars. She also hit .380 with five doubles and 17 RBIs.
P — MacKenzie Perry, Rancho
The junior went 20-7 with a 2.83 ERA for the Rams. She struck out a state-best 264 hitters and walked 34 in 160⅔ innings. She also hit .465 with 13 doubles, six homers and 40 RBIs.
P — Makayla Webber, McQueen
The sophomore had a 3.43 ERA and struck out 162 in 89⅔ innings. She also hit .532 with 11 doubles, eight triples and 40 RBIs for the Lancers, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.
C — Liliana Gutierrez, Rancho
The senior hit .425 with five homers and 25 RBIs.
C — Hannah Hickstein, Arbor View
The senior hit .375 with five doubles and 23 RBIs in 64 at-bats.
IF — Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore hit .444 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 55 RBIs.
IF — Skyler Lauver, Pahrump Valley
The junior hit .578 with nine doubles, 10 triples, three homers and 49 RBIs. She also scored 63 runs for the Class 3A state champion Trojans.
IF — Samantha Lawrence, Centennial
The junior hit .389 with 11 doubles and 31 RBIs in helping the Bulldogs advance to the Class 4A state tournament.
IF — Meaghan McInerney, Desert Oasis
The senior hit .456 with 11 doubles, eight homers and 33 RBIs.
IF — Holly Severance, Desert Oasis
The senior hit .487 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 39 RBIs.
OF — Roxanne Ines, Arbor View
The senior hit .511 with nine doubles, two homers and 32 RBIs. She also scored 51 runs.
OF — McKenzie LaNeve, Liberty
The junior hit .538 with 18 doubles and 21 RBIs.
OF — Chelie Senini, Bishop Manogue
The senior hit .468 with seven doubles, two triples, 29 RBIs and 55 runs.
OF — Teegan Teal, Spring Valley
The senior hit .629 and scored 22 runs.
UT — Alycia Coats, Reed
The sophomore hit .475 with nine doubles, 10 homers and 28 RBIs.
UT — Michaela King, Bishop Manogue
The senior hit .452 with seven doubles, four homers and 33 RBIs.
UT — Kailee Luschar, Carson
The junior hit .579 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 44 runs.
UT — Madi Stephens, Coronado
The senior hit .409 with eight homers and 43 RBIs in helping the Cougars win the Desert Region tournament and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up.
Coach of the Year: Cassondra Lauver, Pahrump Valley
The first-year coach led the Trojans to a 30-9 record and the program’s first Class 3A state championship since 2005.
Honorable Mention
Kaila Angel, Coronado
Mikayla Berg, Basic
Morgan Clark, Damonte Ranch
Sydney Connors, Lowry
Hayley Coreas, Bishop Gorman
Trinity Cossette, Reed
Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial
McKenzie Hamilton, Liberty
Megan Johnson, Silverado
Tori Jones, Coronado
Maddie Kallfelz, Centennial
Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes, Faith Lutheran
Eva Kingston, White Pine
Danyelle Leone, Reed
Hailey McLean, Spanish Springs
Rylie Miller, McQueen
McKenna Montgomery, Fernley
Sydney Morgan, Shadow Ridge
Kaylea Patridge, Arbor View
Kilee Pender, Spanish Springs
Irelyn Richards, Arbor View
Allyson Rily, Pahrump Valley
Kylie Sharapan, Arbor View
Jocelyn Shupp, Foothill
Fia Tofi, Liberty
Hunter Travers, Spanish Springs
Ryan Watkins, Sierra Vista
Lauren Zimmerman, McQueen