Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-State Softball Team.

Basic's Shelby Basso is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Jasmine Martin is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Centennial's Amanda Sink is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Coronado's Ashley Ward is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Caitlin Covington is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Basic's Sanoe Helenihi is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Cimarron-Memorial's Mya'Liah Bethea is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Arbor View's Trinity Brandon is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Hailey Morrow is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Coronado's Paige Sinicki is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Alyssa Stanley is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Centennial's Deanna Barrera is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Shea Clements is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Spanish Springs' Alysa Micone is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Centennial's Abby Hanley is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Bishop Manogue's Hailey Merlino is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

Douglas' Alyssa Smokey is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state softball team.

First Team

P — Shelby Basso, Basic

The junior went 22-6 with two saves and a 1.74 ERA. She struck out 262 and walked 49 in 189 innings. She also hit .488 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs in helping the Wolves reach the Class 4A state tournament.

P — Jasmine Martin, Shadow Ridge

The junior went 20-2 with two saves and a 1.78 ERA. She struck out 153 and walked 27 in 114 innings. She also hit .466 with four homers and 37 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.

P — Amanda Sink, Centennial

The senior went 16-2 with a 0.99 ERA. She struck out 198 and walked 27 in 120⅓ innings for the Bulldogs, who qualified for the Class 4A state tournament.

P — Ashley Ward, Coronado

The senior went 20-7 with one save and a 2.45 ERA. She struck out 201 and walked 55 in 174 innings. She also hit .524 with 21 doubles, three homers and 48 RBIs in helping the Cougars win the Desert Region tournament and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up.

C — Caitlin Covington, Shadow Ridge

The senior hit .465 with eight homers and 42 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.

C — Sanoe Helenihi, Basic

The senior hit .526 with 14 doubles, nine homers and 34 RBIs for the Wolves, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.

IF — Mya’Liah Bethea, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior hit .586 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.

IF — Trinity Brandon, Arbor View

The freshman hit .509 with nine doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 65 RBIs.

IF — Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge

The freshman hit .449 with six homers and 34 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.

IF — Paige Sinicki, Coronado

The sophomore hit .452 with 11 doubles, seven triples, five homers and 32 RBIs as the leadoff hitter. She also scored 61 runs and helped Coronado win the Desert Region tournament and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up.

IF — Alyssa Stanley, Shadow Ridge

The senior hit .513 with 12 doubles, nine homers and 43 RBIs. She also drew 20 walks. She went 10-0 with one save, a 1.81 ERA and 74 strikeouts against 10 walks in 62 innings for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.

OF — Deanna Barrera, Centennial

The senior hit .381 with 13 doubles, 12 homers and 58 RBIs. She also drew 26 walks. Barrera was 8-3 with a 1.62 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 innings.

OF — Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge

The senior hit .529 with nine doubles, eight triples, 10 homers and 33 RBIs. She also scored 52 runs for the Class 4A state champion Mustangs.

OF — Ashlynn Heck, Centennial

The senior hit .434 with 10 doubles, three homers and 31 RBIs in helping the Bulldogs advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

OF — Alysa Micone, Spanish Springs

The junior hit .439 with nine doubles, six triples, five homers and 34 RBIs for the Class 4A Northern Region champion Cougars.

UTL — Abby Hanley, Centennial

The senior hit .423 with 23 RBIs and went 10-3 with a 1.44 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 63⅓ innings for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.

UTL — Hailey Merlino, Bishop Manogue

The senior hit .464 with 11 doubles, eight homers and 56 RBIs.

UTL — Alyssa Smokey, Douglas

The senior hit .543 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. She also went 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 79⅔ innings.

Second Team

P — Tyra Clary, Spanish Springs

The junior went 19-5 with a 1.87 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 153⅔ innings for the Northern Region champion Cougars. She also hit .380 with five doubles and 17 RBIs.

P — MacKenzie Perry, Rancho

The junior went 20-7 with a 2.83 ERA for the Rams. She struck out a state-best 264 hitters and walked 34 in 160⅔ innings. She also hit .465 with 13 doubles, six homers and 40 RBIs.

P — Makayla Webber, McQueen

The sophomore had a 3.43 ERA and struck out 162 in 89⅔ innings. She also hit .532 with 11 doubles, eight triples and 40 RBIs for the Lancers, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.

C — Liliana Gutierrez, Rancho

The senior hit .425 with five homers and 25 RBIs.

C — Hannah Hickstein, Arbor View

The senior hit .375 with five doubles and 23 RBIs in 64 at-bats.

IF — Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore hit .444 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 55 RBIs.

IF — Skyler Lauver, Pahrump Valley

The junior hit .578 with nine doubles, 10 triples, three homers and 49 RBIs. She also scored 63 runs for the Class 3A state champion Trojans.

IF — Samantha Lawrence, Centennial

The junior hit .389 with 11 doubles and 31 RBIs in helping the Bulldogs advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

IF — Meaghan McInerney, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .456 with 11 doubles, eight homers and 33 RBIs.

IF — Holly Severance, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .487 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 39 RBIs.

OF — Roxanne Ines, Arbor View

The senior hit .511 with nine doubles, two homers and 32 RBIs. She also scored 51 runs.

OF — McKenzie LaNeve, Liberty

The junior hit .538 with 18 doubles and 21 RBIs.

OF — Chelie Senini, Bishop Manogue

The senior hit .468 with seven doubles, two triples, 29 RBIs and 55 runs.

OF — Teegan Teal, Spring Valley

The senior hit .629 and scored 22 runs.

UT — Alycia Coats, Reed

The sophomore hit .475 with nine doubles, 10 homers and 28 RBIs.

UT — Michaela King, Bishop Manogue

The senior hit .452 with seven doubles, four homers and 33 RBIs.

UT — Kailee Luschar, Carson

The junior hit .579 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 44 runs.

UT — Madi Stephens, Coronado

The senior hit .409 with eight homers and 43 RBIs in helping the Cougars win the Desert Region tournament and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up.

Coach of the Year: Cassondra Lauver, Pahrump Valley

The first-year coach led the Trojans to a 30-9 record and the program’s first Class 3A state championship since 2005.

Honorable Mention

Kaila Angel, Coronado

Mikayla Berg, Basic

Morgan Clark, Damonte Ranch

Sydney Connors, Lowry

Hayley Coreas, Bishop Gorman

Trinity Cossette, Reed

Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial

McKenzie Hamilton, Liberty

Megan Johnson, Silverado

Tori Jones, Coronado

Maddie Kallfelz, Centennial

Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes, Faith Lutheran

Eva Kingston, White Pine

Danyelle Leone, Reed

Hailey McLean, Spanish Springs

Rylie Miller, McQueen

McKenna Montgomery, Fernley

Sydney Morgan, Shadow Ridge

Kaylea Patridge, Arbor View

Kilee Pender, Spanish Springs

Irelyn Richards, Arbor View

Allyson Rily, Pahrump Valley

Kylie Sharapan, Arbor View

Jocelyn Shupp, Foothill

Fia Tofi, Liberty

Hunter Travers, Spanish Springs

Ryan Watkins, Sierra Vista

Lauren Zimmerman, McQueen