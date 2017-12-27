Athletes of the week in Southern Nevada high school sports

Liberty junior Dre'una Edwards (#44) drives down the court during a basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Henderson, Nevada. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Liberty junior Dre'una Edwards (44) prepares to grab a rebound during a basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Henderson, Nevada. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Boys Basketball

Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman

The senior, who is committed to Washington, was named MVP of the Tarkanian Classic after helping the Gaels win the tournament. He averaged 23.3 points in four games, and scored 38 against Centennial-Corona (California).

Girls Basketball

Dre’una Edwards, Liberty

The Utah-bound senior totaled 83 points last week in helping the Patriots win the Diamond bracket championship of the Tarkanian Classic at Durango High. Edwards was named the tournament MVP after posting a double-double in the final.

Wrestling

Daniel Kennedy, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior won all three of his 138-pound matches by fall last week, winning against Canyon Springs, Bonanza and Desert Oasis to help the Spartans win the meet.

Boys Basketball Leaders

Scoring

Name, Team|G|Pts|PPG

Heese |DOA|8|234|29.25

Davis, ISP|4|112|28.00

Joyner, LAS|11|283|25.73

Bey |GOR|6|152|25.33

Ellis, SVS|8|199|24.88

Tendale, CHP|7|167|23.86

Hunter, DUR|5|115|23.00

Fortin, PMP|8|182|22.75

Lewis, LOS|5|113|22.60

Coleman, FTH|8|166|20.75

Faries, BSC|11|227|20.64

Hardin, CEN|9|177|19.67

Thompson, MVL|12|230|19.17

Stevens, RAN|9|165|18.33

Taitz, GOR|6|106|17.67

Hill, CLK|7|121|17.29

Wickersham, SVL|10|172|17.20

Cripe, SAN|9|151|16.78

Eastham, SAN|9|150|16.67

Muhammad, DMP|5|83|16.60

Howard, SVS|11|180|16.36

Fox, FAI|11|179|16.27

Woodbury, CLK|4|65|16.25

Orbino, TEC|10|161|16.10

Hafen, BON|6|96|16.00

Severt, PMP|8|117|14.62

Washington, CIM|10|144|14.40

Carter, ELD|5|72|14.40

Van, DOA|8|115|14.38

D. Plummer, DMP|14|201|14.36

Rebounds

Name, Team|G|Reb|RPG

Washington, CIM|10|141|14.10

Thompson, MVL|12|142|11.83

Heese, DOA|8|93|11.62

Headen, LAS|11|116|10.55

Brantley, LOS|5|52|10.40

Davis, ISP|4|41|10.25

Blair, SVL|10|101|10.10

Merkson, RAN|9|83|9.22

Lewis, LOS|5|46|9.20

C. Reese, MVL|7|64|9.14

Coleman, FTH|8|92|9.00

Bey, GOR|6|52|8.67

Williams, ISP|3|26|8.67

Mitchell, DOA|8|65|8.12

Digiulio, BSC|11|89|8.09

Assists

Name, Team|G|Ast|APG

Williams, SVL|10|77|7.70

Blair, SVL|10|73|7.30

Davis, ISP|4|29|7.25

Darrow, NEE|10|64|6.40

Coleman, FTH|8|46|5.75

Powell, SVL|10|53|5.30

Johnson-Gonzaque, LAS|10|53|5.30

Muhammad, DMP|5|26|5.20

Savage, BON|6|29|4.83

Orbino, TEC|10|45|4.50

E. Jones, ISP|4|18|4.50

Roquemore, FTH85|35|4.38

Fortin, PMP|8|35|4.38

Lewis, LOS|5|21|4.20

Michels, GOR|6|25|4.17

Girls Basketball Leaders

Scoring

Name, School|G|Pts|PPG

Finley, DMP|3|77|25.67

Hanks, ROU|8|172|21.50

Perkins, CAL|8|161|20.12

Booker, SVL|9|146|16.22

Ricks, RAN|10|153|15.30

Fine, CSP|9|127|14.11

Bauer, GVL|10|133|13.30

Tyrell, COR|9|116|12.89

S. Young, BGM|4|51|12.75

Pankey, LEG|8|101|12.62

Ohiaeri, BGM|4|49|12.25

Hawkins, COR|5|61|12.20

Santillano, LAU|1|12|12.00

Bocobo, FAI|9|106|11.78

K. Proctor, FAI|9|101|11.22

Harris, SVL|9|101|11.22

S. Clark, GVL|8|88|11.00

Domingo-Naval, TEC|8|85|10.62

Perkins, LKM|6|63|10.50

Miller, GVL|7|73|10.43

Thomas, COR|5|52|10.40

Stevenson, LEG|7|72|10.29

Haley, CSP|9|90|10.00

Hoskins, BGM|4|40|10.00

Morgon, LAU|1|10|10.00

Rebounds

Name, School|G|Reb|RPG

Finley |DMP|3|32|10.67

Jones, RAN|6|58|9.67

Thomas, COR|5|48|9.60

Price, VVL|8|76|9.50

Perkins, CAL|8|75|9.38

Banchich, TEC|8|72|9.00

Hanks, ROU|8|70|8.75

Yearwood, LEG|8|70|8.75

Inguanzo, CAL|8|69|8.62

Fine, CSP|9|65|7.22

Ricks, RAN|10|72|7.20

T. Barnum, VVL|10|72|7.20

Soifua, GVL|10|69|6.90

K. Proctor, FAI|9|61|6.78

Quaadman, SVL|7|47|6.71

Assists

Name, School|G|Ast|APG

Harris, SVL|9|40|4.44

Booker, SVL|9|38|4.22

Tyrell, COR|9|36|4.00

Ricks, RAN|10|38|3.80

Bocobo, FAI|9|29|3.22

Lagamayo, VVL|10|32|3.20

Carter, LEG|6|19|3.17

Lagunas-Monroy, GVL|10|31|3.10

Freeman, SVL|9|23|2.56

Larson, FAI|9|23|2.56

Pankey, LEG|8|20|2.50

Wilson, FAI|8|20|2.50

Bauer, GVL|10|24|2.40

Hayden, CSP|9|21|2.33

Finley, DMP|3|7|2.33