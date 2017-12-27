Athletes of the week in Southern Nevada high school sports

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Boys Basketball
Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman
The senior, who is committed to Washington, was named MVP of the Tarkanian Classic after helping the Gaels win the tournament. He averaged 23.3 points in four games, and scored 38 against Centennial-Corona (California).
Girls Basketball
Dre’una Edwards, Liberty
The Utah-bound senior totaled 83 points last week in helping the Patriots win the Diamond bracket championship of the Tarkanian Classic at Durango High. Edwards was named the tournament MVP after posting a double-double in the final.
Wrestling
Daniel Kennedy, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior won all three of his 138-pound matches by fall last week, winning against Canyon Springs, Bonanza and Desert Oasis to help the Spartans win the meet.
Boys Basketball Leaders
Scoring
Name, Team|G|Pts|PPG
Heese |DOA|8|234|29.25
Davis, ISP|4|112|28.00
Joyner, LAS|11|283|25.73
Bey |GOR|6|152|25.33
Ellis, SVS|8|199|24.88
Tendale, CHP|7|167|23.86
Hunter, DUR|5|115|23.00
Fortin, PMP|8|182|22.75
Lewis, LOS|5|113|22.60
Coleman, FTH|8|166|20.75
Faries, BSC|11|227|20.64
Hardin, CEN|9|177|19.67
Thompson, MVL|12|230|19.17
Stevens, RAN|9|165|18.33
Taitz, GOR|6|106|17.67
Hill, CLK|7|121|17.29
Wickersham, SVL|10|172|17.20
Cripe, SAN|9|151|16.78
Eastham, SAN|9|150|16.67
Muhammad, DMP|5|83|16.60
Howard, SVS|11|180|16.36
Fox, FAI|11|179|16.27
Woodbury, CLK|4|65|16.25
Orbino, TEC|10|161|16.10
Hafen, BON|6|96|16.00
Severt, PMP|8|117|14.62
Washington, CIM|10|144|14.40
Carter, ELD|5|72|14.40
Van, DOA|8|115|14.38
D. Plummer, DMP|14|201|14.36
Rebounds
Name, Team|G|Reb|RPG
Washington, CIM|10|141|14.10
Thompson, MVL|12|142|11.83
Heese, DOA|8|93|11.62
Headen, LAS|11|116|10.55
Brantley, LOS|5|52|10.40
Davis, ISP|4|41|10.25
Blair, SVL|10|101|10.10
Merkson, RAN|9|83|9.22
Lewis, LOS|5|46|9.20
C. Reese, MVL|7|64|9.14
Coleman, FTH|8|92|9.00
Bey, GOR|6|52|8.67
Williams, ISP|3|26|8.67
Mitchell, DOA|8|65|8.12
Digiulio, BSC|11|89|8.09
Assists
Name, Team|G|Ast|APG
Williams, SVL|10|77|7.70
Blair, SVL|10|73|7.30
Davis, ISP|4|29|7.25
Darrow, NEE|10|64|6.40
Coleman, FTH|8|46|5.75
Powell, SVL|10|53|5.30
Johnson-Gonzaque, LAS|10|53|5.30
Muhammad, DMP|5|26|5.20
Savage, BON|6|29|4.83
Orbino, TEC|10|45|4.50
E. Jones, ISP|4|18|4.50
Roquemore, FTH85|35|4.38
Fortin, PMP|8|35|4.38
Lewis, LOS|5|21|4.20
Michels, GOR|6|25|4.17
Girls Basketball Leaders
Scoring
Name, School|G|Pts|PPG
Finley, DMP|3|77|25.67
Hanks, ROU|8|172|21.50
Perkins, CAL|8|161|20.12
Booker, SVL|9|146|16.22
Ricks, RAN|10|153|15.30
Fine, CSP|9|127|14.11
Bauer, GVL|10|133|13.30
Tyrell, COR|9|116|12.89
S. Young, BGM|4|51|12.75
Pankey, LEG|8|101|12.62
Ohiaeri, BGM|4|49|12.25
Hawkins, COR|5|61|12.20
Santillano, LAU|1|12|12.00
Bocobo, FAI|9|106|11.78
K. Proctor, FAI|9|101|11.22
Harris, SVL|9|101|11.22
S. Clark, GVL|8|88|11.00
Domingo-Naval, TEC|8|85|10.62
Perkins, LKM|6|63|10.50
Miller, GVL|7|73|10.43
Thomas, COR|5|52|10.40
Stevenson, LEG|7|72|10.29
Haley, CSP|9|90|10.00
Hoskins, BGM|4|40|10.00
Morgon, LAU|1|10|10.00
Rebounds
Name, School|G|Reb|RPG
Finley |DMP|3|32|10.67
Jones, RAN|6|58|9.67
Thomas, COR|5|48|9.60
Price, VVL|8|76|9.50
Perkins, CAL|8|75|9.38
Banchich, TEC|8|72|9.00
Hanks, ROU|8|70|8.75
Yearwood, LEG|8|70|8.75
Inguanzo, CAL|8|69|8.62
Fine, CSP|9|65|7.22
Ricks, RAN|10|72|7.20
T. Barnum, VVL|10|72|7.20
Soifua, GVL|10|69|6.90
K. Proctor, FAI|9|61|6.78
Quaadman, SVL|7|47|6.71
Assists
Name, School|G|Ast|APG
Harris, SVL|9|40|4.44
Booker, SVL|9|38|4.22
Tyrell, COR|9|36|4.00
Ricks, RAN|10|38|3.80
Bocobo, FAI|9|29|3.22
Lagamayo, VVL|10|32|3.20
Carter, LEG|6|19|3.17
Lagunas-Monroy, GVL|10|31|3.10
Freeman, SVL|9|23|2.56
Larson, FAI|9|23|2.56
Pankey, LEG|8|20|2.50
Wilson, FAI|8|20|2.50
Bauer, GVL|10|24|2.40
Hayden, CSP|9|21|2.33
Finley, DMP|3|7|2.33