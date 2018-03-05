Basic, Bishop Gorman baseball ranked in national preseason polls

Baseball Amnerica ranked Basic No. 3 in the preseason rankings, and Perfect Game put Bishop Gorman in its No. 4 spot. Perfect Game also listed Basic as No. 18.

BasicÕs Paul Myro IV, right, slides safely into home plate against Galena in the NIAA Class 4A State Championship baseball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Two Southern Nevada baseball teams earned high marks from national ranking services.

Baseball America ranked Basic the No. 3 in the preseason rankings, and Perfect Game put Bishop Gorman in its No. 4 spot. Perfect Game listed Basic at No. 18.

Basic has won the last two state championships and its summer alter-ego, the Southern Nevada Blue Sox, won the American Legion World Series in North Carolina this summer. The Wolves return 13 lettermen and nine starters from last year’s squad.

The Gaels return six starters and 17 lettermen, including catcher Austin Wells, who was named the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year and was invited to the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Gorman last won a state championship in 2015, and won seven in a row from 2006-12.

Basic’s first game is next Monday at Eldorado, and Gorman opens up Thursday at Liberty.

