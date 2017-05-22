Best moments from Nevada high school state tournaments — PHOTOS

High school state tournaments concluded Saturday, with nine Southern Nevada schools taking home state titles.
Among Class 4A schools, Basic (baseball), Palo Verde (softball, boys and girls swimming, boys volleyball), and Centennial stood tall. Boulder City (baseball, boys and girls swimming), Sunrise Mountain (boys track) and Mojave (boys volleyball) won it all in Class 3A.
In smaller schools classes, Lincoln County won Class 2A titles in baseball and boys track, and Needles won in softball. Pahranagat Valley swept baseball and softball in Class 1A, and Spring Mountain won the boys track championship.
